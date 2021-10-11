Hawks release Jahlil Okafor

Sarah K. Spencer: The Hawks are waiving Jahlil Okafor.

Source: Twitter @sarah_k_spence

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Atlanta Hawks have waived Jahlil Okafor. – 4:09 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

The Hawks are waiving Jahlil Okafor. – 4:09 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

The Hawks are waiving Jahlil Okafor. – 4:09 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Sharife Cooper assisted on a Skylar Mays 3, then made a jumper of his own, then set up Jahlil Okafor for a dunk and the Hawks have taken an 88-84 lead on the Grizzlies with 2:38 left. – 10:01 PM

More on this storyline

The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team has signed Johnny Hamilton, A.J. Lawson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jahlil Okafor. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed. Hamilton, a 7’0 center, played in 13 games last season with Fenerbahce in Turkey before being loaned to Mornar Bar (Montenegro) for the remainder of the season. He finished his college career at UT-Arlington in 2017-18 after two seasons at Jacksonville College and two at Virginia Tech. As a graduate student at UTA, Hamilton averaged 11.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in 23.4 minutes (.629 FG%, .664 FT%) in 34 contests (31 starts). Hamilton has also spent time with the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA G League and Darussafaka in Turkey. -via NBA.com / September 22, 2021

Shams Charania: Free agent center Jahlil Okafor is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 16, 2021

Bobby Marks: Brooklyn will have a $2.1M cap hit on Jahlil Okafor but can stretch his salary over 3 seasons ($710K cap hit). The stretch provision would save the Nets $6.7M toward their luxury tax bill. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / September 9, 2021