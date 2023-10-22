Hawks’ Quin Snyder on rookie Kobe Bufkin: ‘He’s a really mature player’

Kobe Bufkin had a good run with the Atlanta Hawks in the preseason, and head coach Quin Snyder has liked what he has seen from the rookie in the early going.

Bufkin averaged 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 on 31.9% shooting from the field in five games this preseason. He had his best outing on Oct. 12 after producing 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in a win over Memphis.

He has shown good flashes on the court and can play with or without the ball. He fits in well with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, and has a good understanding of how the Hawks want to play.

Snyder complimented him on his maturity.

He is a really mature player for his age. He has got a feel for the game. Sometimes, you hear the expression the game hasn’t slowed down yet. In Kobe’s case, I think his ability to not get sped up, to make reads… He is not always making the high percentage read, but his awareness in what’s going on on the floor and what those situations are — just his coachability. He is one of those guys that’s just a sponge. He wants to get better and we’ve been demanding of him. We want to continue to be, and that’s what he wants, too. I think he’s got a high bar for himself, and we have one for him.

Atlanta selected Bufkin with the 15th pick this year after a strong freshman campaign at Michigan. He debuted with the team in the NBA Summer League, averaging 14 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds in five appearances.

Bufkin, 20, was highly touted for his ability to run the offense and score last season. The lefty showcased some of those traits this preseason and is a player the organization has high expectations for, as Snyder alluded to this week.

Certainly, the Hawks believe Bufkin has a bright future after a strong debut in summer league and the preseason. He should have a productive rookie campaign this year, as a result.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire