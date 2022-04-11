The Hawks qualify for NBA playoffs, will take part in play-in games

The 2021-22 Atlanta Hawks will make it to a version of the NBA playoffs this season. However, they will not be making it in the way many expected them to before the season started.

The Hawks will take part in a new “Play-in” tournament which means they’ll need to win two games before qualifying for the actual playoffs.

Please allow us to explain.

Under the new system, the teams with the 7th through 10th best records in each NBA division will take part in the play-in tournament. The 7th place team plays the 10th place and 8 vs. 9 will be the other game. The two winners will then square off for the right to participate in the full playoff.

Heading into Sunday, the last day of the regular season, the Hawks have a 42-39 record, tied with the Charlotte Hornets. If both teams win, the Hawks would be the 9th seed because of their head-to-head record with the Hornets. Atlanta is in Houston Sunday afternoon to play the Rockets.

Both Atlanta and Charlotte enter their final game of the season one game behind Brooklyn and Cleveland.

With the Hawks beating Houston 130-114 on Sunday, they finish the regular season with a 43-39 record. They’ll play the Charlotte Hornets. The game will be played in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 13.

The Hawks have struggled with their consistency during this season and enter the NBA’s post season with far less momentum then they did last year when they made it to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to the eventual NBA Champion Bucks.

Trey Young has been exceptional for Atlanta this season, averaging 28.4 points, 9.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. The rest of the team has had their struggles and Forward John Collins has been out for most of the past month with both finger and foot injuries.

