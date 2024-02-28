Hawks pull away from Antioch in fourth

Feb. 28—GALLATIN — Green Hill's boys had a much tougher fight on their hands last Saturday afternoon than their 59-47 final score win over Antioch might indicate.

The Hawks led just 40-38 going into the fourth quarter of the Region 6-4A quarterfinal game at Gallatin's Jerry Vradenburg Gym/Bobby Luna Court.

Neither team scored for the first couple of minutes of the final stanza. But Green Hill eventually scored the first seven points of the period to turn a back-and-forth game into a 47-38 lead before Antioch scored with 1:45 to play.