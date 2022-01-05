Hawks GM Schlenk puts team defense on blast, hints at trade

“We’re seeing the same thing every game,” Schlenk said. “Again last night [in Portland], we had the lead going into the fourth quarter then we can’t keep it. I sound like a broken record here, but it’s the same thing every game. Again, ultimately this all falls on me. So we’ve got to take a long look at this and see if this group is the group we saw last year in the second half of the season or if it’s the group we’re seeing this year. And that’s what we have to determine and we have to make adjustments off those. Obviously, you can tell I’m a little frustrated.

“I think there’s a belief that we’re a good team, there’s a belief that we can score. But right now there’s no sense of urgency to make a stop, no sense of accountability…it’s just not there. You guys watch the games, if somebody get scored on, they go down on the other end. It doesn’t bother them. It’s a hard pill to swallow when your team is not playing as well as you think it should. Maybe I need to lower my expectations for this team, ultimately this all falls on my shoulders. Maybe it wasn’t such a great idea to bring everybody back, that’s on me. We have a few weeks here at the trade deadline and that’s what I need to figure out.”