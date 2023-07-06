Hawks G Dejounte Murray agrees to 4-year, $120M extension after 1 season with team

Jack Baer
Staff writer

The Atlanta Hawks apparently liked what they saw from Dejounte Murray in his first season with the team.

Murray and the Hawks are finalizing a four-year, $120 million max extension with a player option, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This article will be updated with more information.

