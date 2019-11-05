Hawks forward John Collins suspended 25 games for violating NBA's anti-doping policy

John Collins will miss the next 25 games due to a suspension. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended 25 games after violating the NBA’s anti-doping policy, the league announced Tuesday.

Collins, 22, tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2, according to the NBA’s release. In five games, Collins is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Collins released a statement apologizing to his teammates. In the statement, Collins says he did not willingly ingest the banned supplement and is planning to appeal his suspension.

Collins statement to ESPN: "First I want to apologize to my teammates, the Hawks organization, our fans, partners and community as a whole for this situation. I understand the impact this matter has on what we are trying to achieve together this season, and I am incredibly ..." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 5, 2019

"...frustrated and disappointed in myself for putting all us in this position. I have always been incredibly careful about what I put in my body, but I took a supplement, which unbeknownst to me, had been contaminated with an illegal component. I plan to appeal my suspension..." https://t.co/DaNjSEgRrr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 5, 2019

Collins was the team’s first-round draft pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

After starting the season 2-0, the Hawks have dropped their last three games to fall to 2-3.

