Hawks forward John Collins suspended 25 games for violating NBA's anti-doping policy

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended 25 games after violating the NBA’s anti-doping policy, the league announced Tuesday.

Collins, 22, tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2, according to the NBA’s release. In five games, Collins is averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Collins released a statement apologizing to his teammates. In the statement, Collins says he did not willingly ingest the banned supplement and is planning to appeal his suspension.

Collins was the team’s first-round draft pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

After starting the season 2-0, the Hawks have dropped their last three games to fall to 2-3.

