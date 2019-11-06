Hawks begin life without John Collins

The big news in the NBA on Tuesday dropped during the morning, as it was announced that Hawks power forward John Collins was suspended 25 games for violating the terms of the league’s anti-drug program (he plans to appeal). Through five games the third-year forward is averaging 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers per game with shooting splits of 52.5% from the field, 47.4% from three and 70.6% from the foul line, so it goes without saying that this is a big personnel loss for Atlanta.

Tuesday night’s game against the Spurs provided the first glimpse this season at how the Hawks would account for Collins’ suspension, and Jabari Parker was a key figure in Atlanta’s 108-100 victory.

There were two changes to starting lineup from Thursday’s loss to Miami, with Parker replacing Collins and Trae Young replacing Kevin Huerter as he returned from a sprained ankle. Parker and Young would work together quite often in the pick-and-roll game, with the former posting a line of 19 points (9-of-14 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and three turnovers in 32 minutes. As for Young, he scored a game-high 29 points (10-of-23 FGs, 4-of-6 FTs) with 13 assists, two rebounds, two steals, five 3-pointers and three turnovers in 30 minutes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

In his first five games this season Parker played anywhere from 18-25 minutes. If Tuesday is any indication of what’s to come with Collins out of the lineup, at minimum he’ll be in the high-20s. His usage (23.3%) was slightly lower than his number for the season (24.2%), which isn’t a surprise since he spent more time on the court with Young. Parker’s usage when playing alongside Young this season is just 18.9%; without the second-year point guard that figure skyrockets to 27.5%. Even with the usage numbers being what they are, Parker is a must-own at this stage given his fit into the role that was left vacant by Collins’ suspension.

Who else will be impacted by Tuesday’s news? Rookie power forward Bruno Fernando, who can be used at either the four or the five, stands to benefit the most with regards to playing time. After playing just four minutes on Thursday he played fifteen Tuesday night, tallying four points, two rebounds and one assist. Damian Jones, who was already in the rotation as the backup to Alex Len, played 18 minutes and accounted for four points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

Obviously Young’s return impacted the Hawks as a whole, but especially rookies Cam Reddish (12 points, three rebounds, one assist and three 3-pointers) and DeAndre Hunter (16 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers). Both were in the 19% range with regards to usage on Thursday, but their percentages dropped to 11.3 and 16.1 respectively Tuesday night. Give both rookies credit for being productive despite not being utilized as much as they were when Young was sidelined.

As for San Antonio, there weren’t any major rotation changes from the team’s home loss to the Lakers Sunday night. Dejounte Murray played 19 minutes due in large part to his struggles for much of the night, with Patty Mills (16 points, two rebounds, two steals and three 3-pointers) getting a bump from 20 to 26 minutes. Outside of Mills the Spurs guards struggled in Atlanta, with Bryn Forbes scoring 17 points but doing so on 6-of-16 shooting (2-of-9 3-pointers).

Forbes’ value in most leagues hinges on his ability to make perimeter shots, especially given the lack of three-point shooters in San Antonio’s first unit. While he is in a bit of a slump right now, shooting just 23.5% from deep in the Spurs’ last three games, Forbes is still worth holding onto as he’s averaging 2.5 made threes per game. A career 40.4% shooter from three, his percentage through San Antonio's first seven games (35.7%) should improve.

DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs with 22 points (10-of-16 FGs, 2-of-3 FTs), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots, while LaMarcus Aldridge posted a line of 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

There were five other games on Tuesday’s schedule, and below is a look at those matchups beginning with an overtime affair headlined by a backup point guard who should already be rostered in all leagues.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Weekly Tiers, Rest-of-Season Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Hornets 122, Pacers 120 (OT)

Charlotte extended its win streak to three Tuesday night, and a big reason why was backup point guard Devonte' Graham. Graham played 42 minutes, scoring 35 points (a single-game franchise record for a non-starter) with six assists, four rebounds, three steals and four 3-pointers. Graham shot 10-of-21 from the field and 11-of-15 from the foul line, and from a minutes standpoint he was the biggest beneficiary with James Borrego looking for an alternative to the struggling Dwayne Bacon (0-of-3 FGs, zero points and one turnover in 13 minutes). Graham has been a top-70 player in both eight- and nine-category leagues this season, so there’s really no excuse for him to be available on any waiver wire at this point.

Starting point guard Terry Rozier added 22 points (7-of-19 FGs, 5-of-5 FTs), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and three 3-pointers in 43 minutes, and Borrego continues to use lineups in which Rozier and Graham are on the court at the same time. Of Graham’s 31.1 minutes per game 16.0 are played alongside Rozier, and while that doesn’t have a huge impact on his net rating that hasn’t been the case for Rozier.

When playing alongside Graham, Rozier has a net rating of plus-0.4. That number certainly doesn’t jump off the page…until you realize that without Graham his net rating drops to minus-17.5. A tandem that felt nonsensical when it was first discussed as a possibility before the start of the season has been anything but, and that’s a testament to Graham’s play.

Cody Zeller had a rough night, shooting just 1-of-5 from the field and finishing with seven points, one rebound and one assist. But Bismack Biyombo picked up the slack, as in 17 minutes he tallied 15 points (6-of-7 FGs), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Had he been respectable from the foul line (3-of-8 FTs), the backup center’s numbers would have been even better. Good night aside, Biyombo isn’t a player that should be rostered as Tuesday’s effort was about him taking advantage of a good matchup (Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis remain out due to injury).

Miles Bridges (18 points, three rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers) and PJ Washington (16/3/3/1) had solid nights offensively, and Cody Martin chipped in with 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Martin missed both of his shot attempts, but his willingness to do the “dirty work” will keep him in the rotation. Unfortunately that isn’t enough to make him a valuable fantasy signing.

As noted above Indiana was once again without its starting big men, but after playing well on Sunday T.J. Leaf struggled mightily Tuesday night. He played just 14 minutes, going scoreless with three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes before fouling out. While the matchup wasn’t great for Leaf given Charlotte’s front court rotation, the “roller coaster” nature of his production throughout his career is why he’s isn’t valuable in most leagues.

T.J. Warren (four rebounds, three assists, two steals, one blocked shot and two 3-pointers) and Malcolm Brogdon (eight assists, five rebounds, two 3-pointers and five turnovers) had good nights, combining to score 64 points with the former shooting 15-of-18 from the field. Goga Bitadze, starting for the second straight game, finished with just six points but he also accounted for 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots before fouling out.

Players in need of blocked shots would be wise to grab Bitadze if he’s available. The rookie center is averaging 2.3 blocks per, and he has rejected four shots in each of Indiana’s last three games. Jeremy Lamb shot 8-of-19 from the field, scoring 18 points with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two 3-pointers.

Celtics 119, Cavaliers 113

After scoring 13 points in Friday’s home win over the Knicks, Gordon Hayward tripled that number on Tuesday and matched his career-high with 39 points. Hayward shot 17-of-20 from the field, making all 16 of his two-point attempts, while also tallying eight assists, seven rebounds and one three-pointer. Hayward has been a top-30 player in both eight- and nine-category leagues thus far, and he looks to be getting back to the player he was before the catastrophic injury he suffered in his first regular season game as a Celtic back in 2017.

Kemba Walker (25 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks, one steal and six 3-pointers) and Jayson Tatum (18/7/1/1/2) filled the stat sheet, with the former blocking multiple shots in a game for the second time this season. Walker isn’t the next elite shot blocker in the NBA, so nights like Tuesday will be a bonus for those who have him on their rosters in that regard. He had his best night of the season thus far with regards to three-point percentage, as he shot 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. Off the bench Carsen Edwards, who lit up Cleveland for 26 third-quarter points in the preseason, and Robert Williams had productive nights.

Edwards shot 3-of-4 from distance, scoring 13 points with one rebound, one assist and one blocked shot. The rookie is getting minutes off the bench, but the production isn’t consistent enough to justify grabbing him off the waiver wire with Jaylen Brown being the only member of the Celtics’ perimeter rotation who isn’t healthy. As for the Time Lord, he tallied six points (3-of-4 FGs), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal. Enes Kanter remains out with a left knee contusion, so there are minutes to be had in the post.

The second-year big man’s play supplemented starter Daniel Theis’ efforts, as he blocked five shots while also accounting for five points, nine rebounds and one assist. After blocking a total of four shots in his first four games, Theis has blocked nine in his last two. Due to the lack of production outside of rebounds and blocked shots his fantasy profile isn’t great, but he’s worth considering as a streaming option.

The Cavaliers were more balanced offensively, with seven players scoring between 12 and 21 points. Collin Sexton led the way with 21, as he shot 6-of-15 from the field and 7-of-7 from the foul line, while also accounting for three assists, two rebounds, one blocked shot and two 3-pointers. While he’s averaging more than 17 points per game, the second-year guard’s lack of production in non-scoring categories and overall field goal percentage limits his fantasy value. While he should be rostered, having Sexton can impact the overall makeup of a fantasy roster for that reason.

Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love, who are both top-50 players at this stage in the season, added 19 and 17 points, respectively. Thompson finished the night with a double-double, as he supplemented his 19 points with 13 rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot, and Love filled the stat sheet with nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal. Both provide good value right now, but given the youth of this team and where the franchise is in its rebuild we’ll see if that remains the case once the Cavaliers are no longer in the running for a playoff spot.

Jordan Clarkson, whose fantasy value depends largely upon his scoring, shot 4-of-13 and scored 12 points but he also accounted for four assists, three rebounds and two blocked shots. Unfortunately, he can't be counted on for similar non-scoring numbers on a consistent basis.

Lakers 118, Bulls 112

In a game Chicago led by 13 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Lakers took control of the final 12 minutes thanks in large part to its bench. Kyle Kuzma (15 points, four rebounds, one block and one three-pointer) and Quinn Cook (17 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and three 3-pointers) were a part of that quintet, as were Alex Caruso, Dwight Howard and Troy Daniels. Three of those five (Cook, Caruso and Howard) would remain on the court down the stretch, playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Lakers closed out the win.

James (30/10/11/2/1 with two 3-pointers) became the first Laker to post a triple-double in three straight games since Magic Johnson in 1987, while Davis had a tough night offensively but still finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks, one steal and one three-pointer. Kuzma is still on a minutes restriction, as he played 21 minutes. At the center position Howard (six points, six rebounds and one block in 24 minutes) played seven more minutes than JaVale McGee but the latter posted a better stat line, as he scored ten points, with six rebounds three assists, two blocks and one steal.

Howard is more valuable in most leagues even though he’s coming off the bench, as he’s been more productive as a rebounder and shot blocker. And on most nights he’s the center in the Lakers’ closing lineup while McGee observes the action from the bench. Danny Green scored just seven points, but scoring isn’t why he’s a top-100 player in nine-cat leagues. The veteran guard also accounted for four rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and one three-pointer in 26 minutes. Even with Cook and Caruso (seven points, three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one three-pointer) playing solid minutes, Green remains a player who is rostered in all leagues.

For the Bulls rookie point guard Coby White (18 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one three-pointer) posted better numbers than starter Tomas Satoransky (seven points, six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one three-pointer), but it’s difficult to see a change to the rotation in the near future. One reason is the passing, with Satoransky (5.4 apg) averaging nearly three more assists per game than White (2.5). The other is the fit alongside Zach LaVine.

When LaVine (26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three 3-pointers) shares the court with Satoransky he has a net rating of minus-4.6. Without Satoransky, that figure plummets to minus-20.7. Net rating obviously isn’t a fantasy stat, but it does matter with regards to how rotations are put together. There isn’t as much of a disparity in the on/off numbers when it comes to the LaVine/White tandem, as LaVine has a minus-5.8 net rating when on the with White and minus-9.0 when he isn’t playing alongside the rookie. Satoransky played 27 minutes on Tuesday and White 24, with Kris Dunn (nine points, three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one three-pointer) getting 17.

Otto Porter shot 4-of-7 from three, scoring 18 points, but he outside of the points and threes he didn’t provide much else (one rebound and one steal). Wendell Carter Jr. posted his third straight double-double, as he finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and one blocked shot in 31 minutes. And Chandler Hutchison’s season debut certainly merits a mention, as he played 15 minutes and tallied five points (2-of-2 FGs), three rebounds and one three-pointer. The player most impacted by his return was Ryan Arcidiacono, who played just one minute after playing 17 in Sunday’s loss to the Pacers.

Arcidiacono wasn’t a realistic fantasy option before Hutchison’s return, so this shouldn’t impact his standing in most leagues. It likely isn’t time to go “all in” on Hutchison either, as he’s coming off of a hamstring injury and the Bulls will play the second game of a back-to-back Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Thunder 102, Magic 94

Steven Adams made his return to the lineup Tuesday, playing 26 minutes after having missed the two games prior with a left knee contusion. And he had a good night, shooting 5-of-7 from the field and scoring 11 points with 11 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot. His return meant fewer minutes for Nerlens Noel, who played 16 and posted a line of five points, five rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot. Adams’ return will have an impact on Noel’s fantasy value, but those who have him may want to avoid dropping him immediately. He’s just outside of the top-100 in both eight- and nine-cat leagues, and he ranks 13th in the NBA with an average of 1.7 blocks per game.

On the perimeter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to shine, as he played 36 minutes and tallied 24 points (9-of-15 FGs, 3-of-4 FTs), three rebounds, two assists, one steal, one blocked shot and three 3-pointers. He’s a top-50 player in both eight- and nine-cat formats, and is a clear building block for the Thunder franchise. He’s going to get all the minutes that he can handle at this stage of his career, and the three-point shooting may be the most promising development from his rookie season.

With the Clippers SGA shot 36.7% from three with an average of 0.6 made triples per game. In seven games with the Thunder, he’s shooting 41.2% from deep while making 2.0 three-pointers per. Whether or not he can sustain that for the entire season remains to be seen, but Gilgeous-Alexander is so impactful that it won’t have a major impact on his fantasy status if this current run of three-point shooting doesn’t continue.

Chris Paul added 20 points, six assists, three steals, two rebounds and two 3-pointers, while Danilo Gallinari struggled shooting the ball (6-of-17 FGs) and finished with 16 points, three rebounds two assists, one steal and three 3-pointers. Rookie Darius Bazley helped OKC account for Terrance Ferguson’s quiet night, as he scored ten points and grabbed six rebounds with two steals, one assist and two 3-pointers in 24 minutes off the bench. Bazley may not have much fantasy value now, but he’s worth keeping an eye on especially given Ferguson’s struggles.

For Orlando, Markelle Fultz made his second straight start and tallied 13 points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one three-pointer in 24 minutes. His move into the first unit hasn’t changed much with regards to D.J. Augustin’s minutes at the point, as he remains in the twenties and played 27 minutes Tuesday night. The veteran guard shot 3-of-10 from the field and 7-of-8 at the charity stripe, scoring 13 points with two assists and one rebound.

Where Augustin has been impacted is the assist count. As a starter he’s averaging 4.6 helpers per night this season, but he’s had a total of five in Orlando’s last two games (both as a reserve). Given Fultz’s medical history, Augustin should be rostered. But the fact that he’s now part of a second unit that ranks 24th in the NBA in scoring (30.9 ppg) and 29th in field goal percentage (35.2%) will have a negative impact on Augustin’s value in most leagues.

Aaron Gordon led four Magic starters in double figures with 15 points while also accounting for eight rebounds and three assists, but he continues to struggle shooting the ball. On the season he has splits of 41.3% from the field, 29.2% from three and 63.6% from the foul line, well off the numbers he produced in 2018-19 (44.9/34.9/73.1). Gordon’s just inside of the top-150 in nine-cat and just outside of that mark in eight-cat, so hopefully he can snap out of this early season shooting slump and get those percentages closer to 2018-19 levels.

Nuggets 109, Heat 89

Denver beat Miami by a comfortable margin, but the team lost two starters in the process. Gary Harris (six points, one rebound and one steal) and Paul Millsap (ten points, five rebounds, three assists and one three-pointer) were both limited to 17 minutes, with Harris suffering a sprained ankle during the second quarter and Millsap a facial laceration during the third. How much time those two miss beyond Tuesday has yet to be determined, and in the case of Millsap his availability will impact the fantasy value of Jerami Grant.

Grant played 30 minutes, scoring 15 points with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two 3-pointers. He’s well outside of the top-200 in both eight- and nine-cat leagues, but Grant would be worth streaming if Millsap were to miss additional time. Mason Plumlee tallied ten points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench, but his minutes are impacted more by Nikola Jokic (9/5/5/1/1 with one three-pointer in 23 minutes) than Millsap.

Another player who stepped forward Tuesday was Will Barton, who played 32 minutes and posted a line of 15 points, ten rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in his return to action after missing two games with a toe injury. He has posted a double-double in each of his last two outings, and even with his shooting struggles to start the season Barton is still a top-100 player in eight- and nine-cat leagues. He obviously doesn’t play the same position as Millsap or Harris, but the production those two bring to the table will need to be accounted for somehow should either be sidelined.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one three-pointer, but he also committed five turnovers.

Tuesday’s game was a brutal one for Miami, as the team shot 36.4% from the field with no players scoring more than 16 points (Jimmy Butler, who was also responsible for seven rebounds, four assists and two steals). Derrick Jones Jr. made his return from a groin injury and played 17 minutes, scoring eight points with two steals and one rebound. And with “Airplane Mode” back in the fold James Johnson was the player impacted the most, as he played just six minutes after playing 22 in his regular season debut on Sunday. Jones’ production as a defender make him a player worth rostering, especially in points leagues.

Kelly Olynyk had a good night off the bench, scoring 13 points with seven rebounds, two steals, one assist, one blocked shot and four 3-pointers in 24 minutes. But that wasn’t enough to make up for the struggles of Bam Adebayo (nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks) and Kendrick Nunn (11 points, four assists, two rebounds, two steals and two 3-pointers), who combined to shooting 6-of-23 form the field (Butler was 3-of-12 from the field).

Justise Winslow posted a line of ten points, six rebounds and one assist, with the assist number being a season-low. Winslow plays a lot of minutes, but the turnover count hasn’t done him any favors. The two he had against Denver are the fewest that he’s had in a game this season, and for the year he’s averaging 3.2 per night. By itself that figure wouldn’t be a huge issue, but when combined with Winslow’s poor shooting splits (38.9/25.0/58.8) it becomes clear why he’s outside of the top-100 in both eight- and nine-cat leagues.

He should be owned in most leagues since he’s going to play heavy minutes, but Winslow’s inclusion means that will be a need for players who can help offset the poor percentages that he brings to the table.

Wednesday’s Schedule (all times Eastern)

New York at Detroit, 7 PM

Washington at Indiana, 7 PM

Golden State at Houston, 7:30 PM

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 PM

Sacramento at Toronto, 7:30 PM

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 PM

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 PM

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 PM

Milwaukee at LA Clippers, 10 PM