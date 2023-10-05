The Hawks need an answer and it is Snyder

Oct. 5—ATLANTA- The Atlanta Hawks have felt like a team on the cusp of something special since they drafted Trae Young in 2018. But, aside from a an Eastern Conference finals appearance in the 2020-2021 season, the Hawks have consistently been a mid level team in the Eastern Conference. It doesn't help that Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday have made the Bucks and the Celtics favorites for the NBA title. On top of that, there are several teams that seem to be on the rise. LaMelo Ball brought new life to Charlotte, Donovan Mitchell is revitalizing the Cavaliers, and Miami looks like they will be a problem until Jimmy Butler retires.

The Hawks have made some moves to bolster the roster, the biggest of which was shipping out John Collins. They got rid of a horrible contract that Collins had not earned and freed up space to snag Dejounte Murray out of San Antonio and extend some of their other talent. Together, Young and Murray form a truly formidable back court. Clint Capela's contract will carry him through the 2024-2025 season, giving the Hawks solid rim protection. Really, the Hawks are a very good team, or at least they should be. With an incredibly good back court, good rim protection, and solid role players they should be a team that is in the top five in the conference. So, why aren't they?

Two things have plagued the Hawks over the last few years. The first is locker room discourse, specifically between coaches and players. The Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan in the middle of last season, just two years after he lead them to an Eastern Conference finals appearance. It was reported that there was a lot of friction between McMillan and Hawks star Trae Young. The exact same thing happened two years before in 2018, when McMillan reluctantly took the Hawks job, on an interim basis, after Loyd Pierce was fired. A large reason Pierce was let go by the Hawks organization was because of friction between he and Young. Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder was brought in during the 22-23 season. The Hawks went 10-11 under Snyder, according to Stat Muse.

There is clearly a pattern here. The franchise super-star and coach disagree, the rest of the team turns on the coach, and the coach gets fired. It begs the question: Does the Atlanta Hawks head coaching position demand results or that you get along with Young.

Now, it is important that players and coaches get along, but firing your coach every two years because he can't get along with your star player is not going to win a championship. This is a problem and the Hawks need Quin Snyder to be the solution.

The other issue is the fact that the entire Eastern Conference is on the rise. Milwaukee, Boston, and Philadelphia have been on top of the Conference for a while now and that doesn't look like it will change soon. In fact, with Lillard coming to the Bucks and the Celtics picking up Porzingis and Holiday, it looks like the top of the Eastern Conference has been cemented. But, Miami has shown that they are a threat no matter where they are in the standings. Orlando looks like they are coming up in the ranks, though it may be very slowly. Cleveland, New York, and Toronto always pose a post-season threat and it is very difficult for the Hawks to work their way through that kind of opposition when they can't seem to get out of their own way.

So, it seems that the answer to the Hawks problems is simple. It's Quin Snyder. Can the Hawks coach get along with Young and bring the team together. They have the tools to make a solid playoff run, though not a championship run quite yet. If they can start to build some consistency around Young and Murray, then the Hawks could be serious title contenders in the near future. But, it is all about consistency.

The last three NBA champions have proved that. Denver, Golden State, and Milwaukee are some of the most consistent NBA franchises when it comes to personnel. Super-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic have all spent their entire career with their respective franchises. Steve Kerr has been the Warriors head coach since 2014 and Mike Malone has led Denver since 2015. It's no wonder that these teams are consistently fighting for a championship.

In an NBA world where teams are constantly rotating through players and coaches, the most consistent teams are the ones vying for a title every year and that is what the Hawks have to do. Solidify their stars, build around them, and keep the head coach in a position of respect in the locker room. If they can do that, they can bring a title to Atlanta.