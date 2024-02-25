Hawks All-Star Trae Young needs hand surgery, out at least 4 weeks

Trae Young needs hand surgery and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand and will miss at least four weeks.

The Hawks announced the news on Sunday.

Young injured his hand in Friday's 123-121 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He had an MRI on Saturday that revealed a tear of the radial collateral ligament in his pinkie finger. He's schedule to have surgery on Tuesday.

In 51 games this season, Young has averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 42.6% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point distance. He made his third career All-Star team last week as an injury replacement.