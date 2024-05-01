Hawkins enters transfer portal, still focused on NBA Draft

WCIA — Four-year Illinois basketball star Coleman Hawkins is entering the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Hawkins announced his intention to go into the NBA Draft following Illinois’ Elite Eight loss to UConn, but says entering the portal is a precaution in case of injury or any other unforeseen circumstances.

“Entering the portal gives me the best chance to protect myself in those instances and maximize my opportunities as I go through the pre-draft process,” Hawkins said in a statement.

New this year, grad transfers now have to enter the portal by May 1. Last season, Hawkins went through the pre-draft process before deciding to return to Illinois for another season on May 31.

