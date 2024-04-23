Hawkins '100 percent set' on NBA draft

Apr. 23—CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins seemed adamant in the wake of Illinois' Elite Eight loss to Connecticut on March 30 in Boston that he had reached the conclusion of his college basketball career.

The Illinois forward reaffirmed those thoughts Tuesday afternoon.

"At this time, I feel comfortable enough to move on and start a new journey," Hawkins wrote in a note posted to social media. "I am 100 percent set on the 2024 NBA Draft. Fighting for this program for the last four years has been an honor, but all good things must come to an end."

Hawkins had the most productive season of his Illinois career in 2023-24. The Illinois forward started all 35 games he played — he missed three with a knee injury that lingered throughout the year — and averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting a career-best 37 percent from three-point range.