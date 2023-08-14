Hawkeyes Wire Mailbag: McNamara’s health, offensive line status, new trophy games

The 2023 college football season is officially less than three weeks away. Storylines are developing, injuries are becoming a potential factor, and fans are wondering how things might look this upcoming season.

In the newest installment for Hawkeyes Wire, a mailbag will become a weekly occurrence answering any and all sorts of questions that fans and supporters of the Iowa Hawkeyes may have.

Up first this week is a heavy dose of questions bubbling up from the open practice Iowa held for Kid’s Day at Kinnick including how Cade McNamara is doing. Along with that are some inquiries that will run the course of this entire season and beyond.

For reference, our mailbag is going to be put out on socials (Facebook and Twitter) each Sunday morning. After 24 hours of questions and thoughts coming in, we will try our best to answer the most intriguing ones each week.

Here is the first round of questions for Hawkeyes Wire Mailbag.

Will McNamara's legs be healthy enough?

Syndication: HawkCentral

From David: Will McNamara’s legs be healthy enough to make it through the season playing at full speed?

Short answer: Yes, Cade McNamara’s legs should not be of any long-lasting worry this season.

Let’s say Iowa ran an offense that included more quarterback runs. Sure, there is absolutely a reason to worry about McNamara in that scheme. But Iowa doesn’t ask much out of their quarterbacks in the run game. McNamara is much more of your typical drop-back passer and his legs should hold up fine.

One thing to watch, while minor, is if Iowa uses McNamara in their quarterback sneaks as often as Spencer Petras and Nate Stanley did. That could be the one area of question.

Do you see Kirk Ferentz opening up the offense on first down?

Syndication: The Des Moines Register

From Ross: Do you see Kirk Ferentz opening up the offense on first down?

I think you have to expect the Hawkeyes to throw the ball on first down this year. Last year, the Hawkeyes ran the ball nearly 52% of the time compared to throwing it 48% of the time. Fairly normal split.

What hurt Iowa is their abysmal 2.9 yards per rush. That put Iowa behind the chains on nearly every first down. With McNamara being in command and more weapons outside in Kaleb Brown, Seth Anderson, Diante Vines, Luke Lachey, and Erick All, first down is the chance to sneak a shot on a play or pick up an easy completion.

The two ways I suspect Iowa can open it up on first down are play-action passes to break from their tendencies that they have shown for years, and give McNamara the choice to hit a quick out route or curl route if the defensive back is giving cushion.

What is the status of the offensive line?

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

From Ken and Lee: What is the status of the offensive line?

Iowa’s defensive line performed incredibly well at the open practice and it appeared to give the offensive line some issues. That isn’t generating confidence from fans after the subpar play in 2022.

While Kirk Ferentz said the group is more mature, there are some question marks to figure out. Logan Jones at center and Mason Richman at left tackle are all but locks.

To offer my prediction for the Week 1 starting line, it would be this from left to right: Mason Richman at left tackle, Connor Colby at left guard, Logan Jones at center, Rusty Feth at right guard, and Gennings Dunker at right tackle. Nick DeJong serves the most versatility and can fill in as needed or join in heavy packages.

What is going on with Noah Shannon's situation?

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

From Charles: What is going on with Noah Shannon’s situation?

After voluntarily removing himself from Big Ten media days, Noah Shannon’s situation involving sports betting has been rather quiet. As of Iowa’s media day, the defensive lineman was still unsure if a suspension was looming.

“I’m not gonna let this define me in any way, shape, or form,” Shannon said at Iowa’s media day on Friday. “I don’t know when the NCAA will come out with the ruling, but I’ll be ready whenever if there is a suspension.”

No direction from the NCAA has been given to Shannon on if he will face any suspensions. At this point, he is preparing for the season and going through camp like normal.

“It’s been challenging, but also just love that camp started because it’s a way for me to get lost in my work. Definitely been watching a lot of film with the young guys, coaching ’em up out here, so I just like to do that because it helps me not think about all the stuff off the field,” Shannon said.

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz didn’t have any clarity yet either at the Hawkeyes’ media day.

“He’s in a holding pattern like the other players, yeah. To my knowledge, no crime has been (committed). He hasn’t been accused of any crimes, but he does have an NCAA issue to deal with, and we’ll let it ride out and see what the NCAA has to say about it,” Ferentz said.

He was quick to applaud Shannon’s character in response to the investigation.

“Noah is one of the best kids we have on our football team. He’s a strong, respected leader, tremendous young person, and has been nothing, from my standpoint, than a model football player for us. I’m really proud of everything he’s done.

“I’m proud of the fact that he did come forward and say, ‘I’m not sure I want to go to Indianapolis. I don’t think it’s right right now, fair to our football team’, and that gives you a little indication into his character, I think,” Ferentz said.

Will Iowa try to run the clock out in the third quarter if up by a touchdown?

Syndication: HawkCentral

From Matt: Will Iowa try to run the clock out in the third quarter if up by a touchdown?

A question that would have been a bit more lighthearted in previous years now has some real meaning behind it.

There is little doubt in my mind that we see Iowa being more aggressive in these types of situations than we are used to. For obvious reasons, Brian Ferentz wants to keep his job and needs the offense to average 25 points per game.

Secondly, Iowa now has the offensive firepower to not just rely on the defense to shut things down, but to actually score and help put teams away. This team knows if the offense can create a two-score differential in the second half, this defense’s pass rush and secondary is going to have a hay day.

Will any of the new Big Ten members turn into a new trophy game?

Syndication: HawkCentral

From Chris: Would Iowa be willing to make a matchup with any of the incoming Big Ten members a trophy game?

Probably my favorite question of the bunch this week and one I hadn’t thought about before.

If Iowa were to make a matchup into a trophy game, the most likely suitors are the USC Trojans or Oregon Ducks. I don’t think Washington would be of as much interest and UCLA simply lacks the draw.

The most likely one would be against USC. Maybe the “Land vs. Air Trophy” is an ode to Trojans versus Hawkeyes. If it was Oregon, the two programs could play for the “Duckeye” which is an obvious combination of a duck and a hawkeye.

Iowa has three trophy games already, tied for the most in the Big Ten right now. Adding a fourth would be fun, but it is still likely a ways off.

