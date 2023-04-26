Hawkeyes Wire’s 2023 NFL mock draft: Landing spots for the Iowa Hawkeyes

The 2023 NFL draft is upon us and the oasis of offseason football happenings gets its second act following spring games. The 2023 NFL draft is set to get underway on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. CT at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The draft is airing on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network to provide a bevy of coverage, analysis, and updates on all things taking place.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have five players that are anticipated to hear their names called at some point throughout the draft. Edge rusher Lukas Van Ness has thrust himself into a first-round talent, while linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Sam LaPorta find themselves flirting with the first and second rounds. Cornerback Riley Moss and safety Kaevon Merriweather are two experienced members of the secondary that should provide a fundamentally sound player to the NFL team that selects them.

My colleagues, Jacob Keppen, Josh Helmer, and I took the liberty of providing our best draft analysis on where these Hawkeyes may end up. Check out Hawkeyes Wire’s 2023 NFL mock draft with projected landing spots and some thoughts on why.

Lukas Van Ness, DE

Riley: No. 13 (1st round) to the Green Bay Packers

Some things make too much sense. Lukas Van Ness going up to Lambeau as a strong, physical presence makes sense. The Packers have a need for an edge rusher with a depleted depth chart and Van Ness gives them versatility.

Jacob: No. 13 (1st round) to the Green Bay Packers

I agree with Riley, some things really do make too much sense. I think Van Ness fits exactly the type of edge rusher that the Packers look for. He gives Green Bay a very high upside option for the new look Packers.

Josh: No. 26 (1st round) to the Dallas Cowboys

In a surprise, Lukas Van Ness slips down the board where America’s team is patiently waiting to scoop up arguably the best EDGE talent in the 2023 NFL draft. Dallas manages to strengthen an already strong position group by going the “best available” route. Van Ness is also insurance here for Dallas in case a longterm Dante Fowler Jr. extension doesn’t get done.

Jack Campbell, LB

Riley: No. 27 (1st round) to the Buffalo Bills

The Bills lost Tremaine Edmunds in free agency and need a linebacker. Jack Campbell is skyrocketing up draft boards lately. His hard-nosed play is a match made in heaven for Buffalo.

Jacob: No. 44 (2nd round) to the Atlanta Falcons

Unfortunately, I’m going to have to slot Campbell a bit lower than my coworker Riley. The Falcons’ top tackler in Rashaan Evans is gone, and Campell would be a perfect fit next to second-round pick Troy Andersen. For years I’ve wanted the Falcons to get bigger at linebacker, now they do so without surrendering athleticism.

Josh: No. 49 (2nd round) to the Pittsburgh Steelers

In a 2023 NFL draft where there’s a nice collection of Hawkeyes that will come off the board, somebody has to go from black and gold to black and gold, right? And doesn’t Jack Campbell just seem like a Pittsburgh Steeler? The Steel City gets a mid-second steal to help fortify its defense for the future.

Sam LaPorta, TE

Riley: No. 48 (2nd round) to the Detroit Lions

The Lions traded away a former Hawkeye in T.J. Hockeson last year and need to replenish the position. LaPorta is an instant starter for them in a position of need.

Jacob: No. 51 (2nd round) to the Miami Dolphins

I feel like I’ve seen this in most mock drafts, so I won’t buck the trend. Miami could use a tight end, and I actually think LaPorta fits the team’s mentality. The Dolphins have a lot of speedsters who can create havoc with the ball in their hands. LaPorta would be able to dominate the open middle-of-field while creating havoc after the catch.

Josh: No. 60 (2nd round) to the Cincinnati Bengals

In the past several weeks, Cincinnati signed tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample to one-year, prove-it deals on the cheap. Still, in an AFC where Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs exist, something tells me the Cincy brass will look to find a more suitable Hayden Hurst replacement here.

Riley Moss, DB

Riley: No. 120 (4th round) to the Pittsburgh Steelers

I am a firm believer of where there is smoke there is fire. The Steelers had a heavy presence at Iowa’s Pro Day and that doesn’t feel like a coincidence. The cornerback position is also very scarce for Pittsburgh. They get an experienced, athletic player who fits their mold.

Jacob: No. 128 (4th round) to the New York Giants

I get what Riley is saying with his fellow Riley going to Pittsburgh, but I’ll choose to keep building the Iowa-New Jersey pipeline. We saw the Giants take Dane Belton last year, now they take another experienced defensive back to add to their overall secondary depth.

Josh: No. 102 (3rd round) to the San Francisco 49ers

It’s a little bit later in the draft and San Fran has a chance to get arguably the most underrated corner talent in this draft. In all sincerity, though, I just wanted to create a way for a fellow Hawkeye to team up with George Kittle.

Kaevon Merriweather, DB

Riley: No. 162 (5th round) to the Indianapolis Colts

I am higher on Kaevon Merriweather than most. He does the little things right. The Colts get him in the fifth round and let him compete for a spot that isn’t necessarily loaded with talent right now.

Jacob: No. 219 (7th round) to the Philadelphia Eagles

I like Kaevon Merriweather too, I’m just not sure how much the league does though. He may be a priority-free agent, but because I’m selfish, I’ll give him to my Eagles. Philly could use some safety depth and Merriweather could help out on special teams. Eagles are big on culture too might I add.

Josh: No. 250 (7th round) to the Kansas City Chiefs

It’s late in the draft and the defending champs see an opportunity to add a safety from a fantastic collegiate defense. It really isn’t a pressing positional need for K.C., but the Chiefs see the intangibles and playmaking ability that Kaevon Merriweather has to offer and scoop him up as a value get late.

