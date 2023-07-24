Hawkeyes trio highlights CBS Sports’ 2023 NFL preseason All-Rookie honorees

The Iowa Hawkeyes saw four players drafted in the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. Now, a trio of them find their names among CBS Sports’ 2023 preseason All-Rookie Team as the season rapidly approaches.

The first Hawkeye among this team is Sam LaPorta, the Detroit Lions‘ tight end. LaPorta produced year after year at Iowa. He is the first-team tight end in CBS Sports’ 2023 preseason All-Rookie Team.

Now the ferocious LaPorta steps into a TE1 role in what was a dynamic aerial-driven attack in 2022 — only the Chiefs and Bills had a higher Expected Points Added total on dropbacks! LaPorta has an NFL frame, a thick lower half that makes him a moose in the open field, and he’s an explosive athlete, so he’ll be able to get open underneath and at the intermediate level. – Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports.

At linebacker is one of Iowa’s favorite sons and one of the best to ever wear the black and gold in Jack Campbell of the Detroit Lions. The unanimous consensus All-American and Dick Butkus Award winner is looking to step in and be a dominant force for the Lions as the first-team linebacker here.

Campbell and Henley were my top two linebackers in the class, and they landed in tremendous locales. The only gripe I had with Campbell — and I mean, the only gripe — was his shorter arms. Otherwise, he ticked every box for me on film. Range, blocking-shedding, and coverage mastery. I love what Detroit has along the defensive line in front of him too. Monster first season ahead for him with the Lions. – Trapasso, CBS Sports.

Another name making his way onto this preseason team is Riley Moss, the Denver Broncos‘ newest cornerback that proved he has the ability and athleticism to play at the next level. He was listed as an honorable mention choice for the boundary cornerbacks.

I have been on the #RileyMossIsACornerback train since I finished his evaluation during draft season, and nothing from the Broncos brass has indicated he’ll move to safety in the NFL. Moss played for like two decades at Iowa, overflowed the stat sheet with ball production and tested as a freaky athlete, which he plays like on the field. I love him lurking behind the likes of Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Frank Clark, Zach Allen, Drew Sanders and Co. along Denver’s revamped defensive front. – Trapasso, CBS Sports

Last but not least (and barely left off this list) was the Green Bay Packers‘ first-round pick and pass rusher, Lukas Van Ness. Though he was omitted, Van Ness was mentioned among those expected to have the best rookie years up front.

I nearly went with Packers rusher Lukas Van Ness for the second-team selection here. I decided against it because the Packers are oozing with edge-rushing talent, and after witnessing how patient Green Bay was with Rashan Gary — and how much it paid off — I expect the club to taken a similar approach with the former Iowa star and first-round pick. – Trapasso, CBS Sports

Iowa having four players discussed amongst the best rookies throughout the entire NFL speaks volumes to the league-wide belief in their players to produce at the next level.

