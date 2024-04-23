Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill enters transfer portal

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill announced on social media Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal.

“Iowa, you have given me one of the best years of my life,” Hill posted. “This program has taught me so much about life and given me experiences that will carry on for a lifetime.”

Hill started the Hawkeyes’ last nine games and played in 13, completing 122 of 251 passes for 1,152 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

