Hawkeyes name Pat Angerer color analyst for football

Former Hawkeyes All-American linebacker and Bettendorf native Pat Angerer was named the color analyst for the Iowa football program Monday.

“I would like to thank Learfield and the University of Iowa for this amazing opportunity,” Angerer in a news release from the University of Iowa. “Since the beginning of this process, they have been nothing but professional and gracious. I am incredibly honored to be a small part of a program that has been so good to me and teammates over the years.”

Angerer’s first game with Gary Dolphin will be the Hawkeyes’ season opener against Illinois State on August 31.

“Ed (Podolak) and Gary (Dolphin) have been a huge part of my Hawkeye football experience as a player and fan, and I hope that I can do them, the university, the football program, and the fans justice. I plan to take the same passion I had as a player to the booth.”

Angerer played in four bowls in four seasons for the Hawkeyes from 2005-09 and was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round. He had 258 tackles, two sacks and six interceptions at Iowa and 327 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions in the NFL.

“Pat’s passion for Hawkeye football has been evident from the moment he set foot on campus nearly 15 years ago,” Kirk Ferentz said in the news release. “He was the heartbeat of our team throughout his career, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the air.”

