Hawkeyes meet undefeated South Carolina on an even bigger stage

Last year, the Hawkeyes did what many thought was impossible: They slayed the giants of undefeated South Carolina. That game will forever be iconic, but it will be even bigger this time if they can do it in the national championship.

“This matchup is, you know, you can’t ask for anything better,” Iowa’s Caitlin Clark said.

The Hawkeyes’ final test will be their toughest.

“We know we have our hands full,” Clark said. “Everybody around the country knows South Carolina has been the team all year. They’ve deserved that. They’ve earned it.”

Vegas has Iowa as a sizable underdog. The Gamecocks have lost just a single game in the last two years.

“This is amazing,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “This may be the best women’s basketball team we’ve seen.”

The challenge for the Hawkeyes is size.

South Carolina is led by 6-foot-7 center Camilla Cardozo.

“I think being physical is the most important thing,” Hannah Stuelke said. “They have the size so you have to meet that with physicality and box out and play the best defense that I can, you know, she’s gonna have some wide open ones. She’s 6-7. I’m not.”

“Hannah has grown up throughout this tournament and she’s gonna have an unbelievable challenge tomorrow,” Bluder said. “But we’re gonna keep pouring into her. We’re gonna keep telling her that we believe in her. And if a mistake happens, we’re gonna live with that. We’re gonna live with that because nobody’s been able to stop Camilla. You know, that’s a near impossible task.”

“We can’t control our size. We can’t control the refs. We can’t control what the other team’s gonna do, but we can control our heart, our effort. Being a good teammate,” Sydney Affolter said. “Those are things that we really hang our hat on.”

“Win, lose or draw, this game will be the final of Clark’s legendary college career.

“You can’t really dream and imagine these type of moments like, yes, I want my dreams big, but for it to be on this stage and this magnitude is something super special. And I think once, you know, my career ends is when I’m really gonna be able to soak it in and look back and enjoy every single second of everything that we did.”

National title opportunities are rare and second chances can be, too. Tomorrow, this team has both.

“I mean, ever since you’re a little kid, you watch March Madness, you know, you’re like, ‘Man, I wanna be a national champion one day,'” Kate Martin said. “And so to get another chance at it back to back years, it’s pretty exciting. And, you know, we’re gonna give our best effort tomorrow, obviously, South Carolina is a great team. But, you know, so are we, so we’re gonna give our best effort, leave it all out on the court and give us the best chance possible to win.”

“I think it’s just a matter of like I’ve given my heart and soul to this program, to these girls and I know they’ve done the same and just, I’m gonna leave it all out there,” Gabbie Marshall said. “I’m gonna give 100%, 110%, and do whatever I can for my team to win.”

“I don’t want this to end — whether it’s with a win or with a loss,” Clark said. “But I think the biggest thing is, like, you have that little fire inside of you and I think it’s, you know, been the same way throughout my entire career. I’ve had some tough losses, and I think those are the moments that have prepared me for right now for this opportunity.”

The most storied chapter of Hawkeye athletics will come to a close here in Cleveland. What better way to do it than taking the ultimate prize — a national title.

