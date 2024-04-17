Hawkeyes land Lucy Olsen, the country’s 3rd leading scorer, in transfer portal
Women’s basketball isn’t going anywhere in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes have acquired Villanova’s Lucy Olsen. Olsen averaged 23.3 points per game in 2023-24. She was a first-team All-Big East selection.
Olsen is not Caitlin Clark — not that anybody is. She connected on just 29.4% of her three-point attempts. However, she’s an elite scorer and a major boost to an Iowa backcourt that loses Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall.
Olsen will spearhead a core centered around herself, Sydney Affolter and Hannah Stuelke in 2024-2025.
For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.