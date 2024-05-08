Hawkeyes land former Northwestern QB Brendan Sullivan in transfer portal

The Hawkeyes have landed former Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan. The junior signal caller started four games last season for the Wildcats, completing 63% of his passes with a six to two touchdown-interception ratio.

Quarterback has becomes a dire need for the black and gold. That is now much less of a problem. Sullivan has proven to be a competent quarterback in his short time in the Big Ten, which is all the Hawkeyes can ask for after finishing with the worst statistical offense in 2023.

Sullivan will give Cade McNamara competition for the starting job. Sullivan actually started two games against the Hawkeyes from 2022-23, completing 71% of his passes for three touchdowns to two interceptions.

It’s a nice pickup, and a much needed one.

