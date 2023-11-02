Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz says he intends to continue coaching at Iowa, despite son's ouster

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kirk Ferentz provided clarity about his future at Iowa, affirming his intention to continue coaching the Hawkeyes after the 2023 season.

“While my immediate focus is on finishing the season strong, I love coaching and my intent is to continue coaching here at the University of Iowa," Ferentz said in a statement provided via social media Wednesday. "We have built something very special here and I plan to coach until I am no longer passionate about the game, players or coaches."

This comes after Tuesday’s meeting with the media, which stirred speculation. Ferentz, the longest-tenured coach in Division I, was asked about whether he was returning to the Hawkeyes next season. The question came in light of the recent decision by the school not to retain Kirk’s son, Brian Ferentz, as Iowa’s offensive coordinator after the 2023 season.

Upon being asked the question Tuesday, Ferentz did not give a definitive answer.

“Things are as they always are, to worry about this game and bigger scale, bigger picture for these four games,” Ferentz said Tuesday. “That's where my focus has been this entire season. Obviously, there was more than four games a week ago, two weeks ago. That's what I think about. Each and every year it's been pretty consistent, just like the other things I referenced.”

But Wednesday provides more clarity. Ferentz, Iowa's coach since 1999, also addressed his future on his radio show with Gary Dolphin.

"The intent was to try to steer this thing back to what is important right now," Ferentz told Dolphin. "I enjoy coaching. Fortunately, I feel really good. The doctors tell me I’m OK; I hope they’re right. I hope to keep doing this for quite a while. I’ve always loved being here."

Ferentz spoke at length on the topic.

“I like our players, I like coming into our building, I like what I do," Ferentz told Dolphin. "In a sick way, I like the highs and I like the lows. Everybody likes the highs, but the lows are tough on you. But that’s what makes the highs good, too, and that’s what I think you’re chasing. When you quit playing, your whole life you’re chasing that, and that’s why people are dumb enough to get into coaching or whatever it may be. Hopefully, you’re helping some younger people along the way, too.”

Ferentz later said: "Until they tell me to sit down, I'll probably keep going."

Dolphin responded: "I'll take that as a yes you'll be back next year?"

Ferentz said: "Hopefully a couple of years, yeah."

Follow Tyler Tachman on X @Tyler_T15, contact via email at ttachman@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kirk Ferentz says he intends to coach Iowa Hawkeyes in 2024