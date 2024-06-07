Hawkeyes forward Ava Jones retires from college basketball

Sophomore Hawkeyes forward Ava Jones will take a medical disqualification and retire from college basketball.

Jones has been working her way back from a catastrophic injury she suffered before her college career even began. She will remain on scholarship and continue to work towards her degree at the University of Iowa.

“I would like to start by saying how grateful I am to have been a part of the Iowa Women’s Basketball program. I am extremely blessed to have been a part of the journey last season,” Jones wrote on social media.

“It is with great sadness to announce that I am medically retiring from college basketball. My coaches, doctors, teammates and trainers have been amazing since the accident. While I no longer will be able a member of the Iowa women’s basketball program, I will still be on scholarship, receive a world-class education and forever be a Hawkeye.”

“We wish Ava the best on the road to recovery and fully support the decision she made to step away from the game,” Head coach Jan Jensen said. “She worked tirelessly to get to this point, but she made the best decision for herself and her well-being.”

