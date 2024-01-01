Hawkeyes discuss offensive progress, Tennessee challenge ahead of Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Can Iowa put the pieces together for an offensive showing where it produces enough to secure an 11th win this season in its Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup versus the Tennessee Volunteers?

That seems to be the biggest question in this bowl matchup, even in a game that features a first-time starting quarterback in Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava.

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz discussed if he has seen some progress from his offensive unit in the leadup to the Citrus Bowl.

“Yeah, I think we’re seeing some good things and we’re certainly capable. It’s this way, offensive football just generally is all about execution. I think the biggest challenge is can we focus a little bit better, can we make the makeable plays? I talk about that all the time, it’s just it’s really what the game gets down to. If you can do something beyond the routine stuff, that’s always great and to win at a high level, you’ve got to do that.

“It all starts with just making the makeables, which means not having a receiver false start when they should be listening to the cadence. Just things like that, little things. Dropping balls that are catchable, blowing a protection, whatever it may be. Those things that are drive-stoppers and that’s really what usually stops offenses or derails them.

“When you play a good team, which, you’re in bowl season, you’re always going to play a good opponent, they’re going to make some plays, too, because they’ve got good players. But, we’ve got to try to minimize what they can do and maximize what we can do. So, hopefully we’ll see improvement and progress,” Kirk Ferentz said.

It will be the final game with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz pulling the strings. He discussed the type of challenge that Tennessee’s defense poses for the Hawkeyes.

“I think everything for them starts with their front. They’ve got those big guys. I think our league’s changed a little bit. We’ve seen some more defenses like that as time’s gone on, right, with some of the bigger guys up front, especially in the interior.

“But, I think what makes these guys interesting is they’ve got the big guys up front, they’ve got the two backers that are really pretty good players and then they’re playing with those DBs and they can be a little bit fluid with what they’re showing you,” Brian Ferentz said.

Brian Ferentz said the preparation has been challenging for Iowa, because Tennessee is so good at mixing what it likes to run defensively from week to week.

“I think a real testament to them, just structurally—and I mean this as a huge compliment—they change week to week. They can present different looks based on the game, based on the team they’re playing. They can choose to play a couple different ways. They can change the front, they can change the coverage structure. They’re really fluid in those things and they do a nice job of it. They can really create some challenges with you for the pictures you’re seeing up front or in the back end with the coverage.

“I think one of the big challenges for us this week is going to be trying to identify very early on what their game plan is against us because I think it’ll look different than maybe what we’ve seen on tape week to week. There’s obviously going to be elements of it, but this has been a tough preparation because you can’t just say, hey—it’s not like playing our defense where it’s like, hey, this is what they’re going to do. We know that. They’re going to match it up against what we are, but it’s going to look like this on game day. Now, we’ve got to beat it.

“There’s an element of, hey, look, these guys have some really good players, but then there’s a structural component that’s a little bit of a question mark right now and we probably won’t know until about eight, nine, 10 plays into that first quarter exactly what it’s going to look like and then make sure we’re dialed in and seeing those pictures clearly and attacking them the way that we want to attack them,” Brian Ferentz said.

Kickoff is set for noon CT on New Year’s Day on ABC between Iowa and Tennessee.

