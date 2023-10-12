Hawkeyes climbing in CBS Sports 133 ahead of Big Ten West showdown against Wisconsin

With the college football season in the thick of things, teams are hitting the meat of their schedules and games are starting to carry some meaning in regards to conference races. The Iowa Hawkeyes are entering a stretch of Big Ten West opponents in five of their final six games.

Up first is the Wisconsin Badgers for what could shape up to be a determining game in the Big Ten West race. The two teams are currently the favorites to be the West’s representative in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. Iowa sits at 5-1 overall with a 2-1 Big Ten record while Wisconsin is 4-1 overall with a 2-0 Big Ten record.

Ahead of the matchup, both teams are coming in with some confidence and that shows in CBS Sports 133 rankings ahead of Week 7. The Hawkeyes and the Badgers each climbed up four spots. Iowa is at No. 32 in the rankings and Wisconsin is at No. 30.

Wisconsin comes in on a three-game win streak over Georgia Southern, Purdue, and Rutgers. Iowa has won their last two over Michigan State and Purdue.

“Coach (Luke) Fickell has done a great job, most recently at Cincinnati. He’s a tremendous football coach, great career as a player. Has done a great job at Cincinnati. Has been doing an outstanding job up there. He and his staff just hit the ground running.

“We’re very impressed with them in all three phases up there. And like you’d expect, they’re physical. They’re strong. Again, a lot of the great players they’ve had in the past are still on that team. And sitting here thinking about their line, their running back, outstanding players. Some good guys on defense, very active, tough guys to block and deal with,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said of Wisconsin.

Kickoff for the heavyweight battle that is sure to feature tons of defense is set for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 14. Wisconsin gets to play host to the Hawkeyes this year in what should be an electric atmosphere in Camp Randall Stadium.

