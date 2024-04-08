Hawkeyes will be celebrated at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday

If you want to celebrate with the Iowa women’s basketball team after another second place finish in the nation — and why wouldn’t you? — the University of Iowa Athletics Department has just the place for you to do it.

You are cordially invited to Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 6 p.m. Wednesday, but the Athletics Department requests that fans not gather when the team gets back to Iowa City later today.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and seniors Caitlin Clark, Molly Davis, Sharon Goodman, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall are scheduled to speak at the event. The team’s trophies will be there, as well as the Iowa Spirit Squad, Herky and the Iowa Pep Band.

Parking will be available in lots surrounding Carver-Hawkeye Arena beginning at 4:30 p.m. ADA parking will be located in Lot 40.

The Hawkeyes advanced to a second consecutive Final Four, finished as the national runners-up, won their third straight Big Ten Tournament title and won 34 games — a school record and tied for the most in a season in Big Ten history.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after the game against the UConn Huskies during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 5, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.