Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark repeats as Naismith player of the year award winner

The Iowa women’s basketball team is enjoying a second consecutive trip to the Final Four, and now Caitlin Clark has won a second straight Naismith Trophy.

Last year, Clark became only the third Hawkeye to earn the honor after Megan Gustafson in 2019 and Luka Garza in 2021. Wednesday, she repeated the feat.

The award has been given to the top women’s college basketball player since 1983 by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Its board of selectors includes head coaches, administrators and media members.

“To win this award is really special, but to be back here with my team, I couldn’t script it any better,” Clark said as she accepted the trophy.

Caitlin Clark and Lisa Bluder celebrate Clark’s second consecutive Naismith Trophy win. (Keith Murphy, WHO)

