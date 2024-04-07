Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark on the chance to take her legacy to a new level

The final practice of the Hawkeyes’ season on Saturday was open to the fans, and nearly a packed house in Cleveland arrived to see a team that’s about to play in back-to-back national championship games.

Caitlin Clark has done almost everything you can imagine under the sun, but winning a national title would take her legacy to an entirely new level.

“I think that would be the cherry on top,” Clark said. “That would be the, you know, top of the list, the thing that you’re the most proud of. That’s something you get to share with your teammates. But at the same time, you know, it would be for every Iowa women’s basketball player that has come before us. There has been a long list of really amazing talent that have played in this program, going back to when C. Vivian Stringer coached the Iowa women’s basketball program, they were in the Final Four … To be able to win a national title for this university in a place that has loved women’s basketball and, you know, done a lot for the game would be super special, not only for myself but my teammates and this program and the university overall.”

The Hawkeyes are one win away.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.