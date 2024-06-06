Hawkeyes announce 2024 Hall of Fame class

The Iowa Letterwinners Club and the University of Iowa Athletics Department added eight Hawkeyes to the Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The eight-person class of 2024 will be inducted into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, August 30, which is one day before the Hawkeyes open the football season by hosting Illinois State.

The induction ceremony is open to the public in the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

All Iowa athletes who completed their eligibility 10 years ago and have earned at least one varsity letter are eligible. The recently-retired Lisa Bluder will only have to wait five years, as all coaches and administrators do.

Here is what the Hawkeyes shared about each member of the 2024 Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame class:

Mike Boddicker, Baseball (1976-78)

First-team All-Big Ten as a pitcher (1978)… third-team All-Big Ten as an infielder (1976)… led the NCAA, averaging 11.5 strikeouts per game as a senior… had a school-record 0.79 ERA in 1976… had a school-record six career shutouts… led the team in innings and strikeouts in 1978 and 1979… led the team in batting average in 1978 (.350) and doubles in 1978 (9) and 1976 (9)… finished his career with 189 strikeouts, ranking in top 10 in program history… selected in the sixth round of the 1978 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles… made his MLB debut on Oct. 4, 1980… played for four franchises – Baltimore Orioles (1980-88), Boston Red Sox (1988-90), Kansas City Royals (1991-92) and Milwaukee Brewers (1993) – during 11-year MLB career… Sporting News Rookie of the Year… MLB All-Star selection… Gold Glove Award recipient… 1983 American League Championship Series MVP… had a 134-116 career MLB record with a 3.80 ERA… the Mike Boddicker Scholarship is presented annually (since 1993) to an Iowa baseball student-athlete who is in good academic standing and displays character and personality.

Mike Boddicker #52 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during a Major League Baseball game circa 1992 at Royals Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Boddicker played for the Royals from 1991-92. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Sue Bury, Field Hockey (1979-83)

Two-time NFHCA first-team All-American (1981, 1982)… first-team All-Big Ten selection (1982)… named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team in 1981… first-team member of the Big Ten Conference All-Decade team (1981-91)… led team to two Big Ten regular season titles (1981, 1982)… team won 82 games during collegiate career, including a school-record 25 games in 1981 and 21 in 1982 – the top two win totals in program history… competed in three AIAW National Championships and two NCAA Tournaments… played on the U.S. Olympics/Sports Festival in 1981, 1982 and 1985.

Rico Chiapparelli, Wrestling (1983, 1985-87)

1987 National Champion at 177 pounds… three-time All-American… also finished fourth at NCAAs at 177 in 1986 and fifth at 177 in 1985… three-time Big Ten champion (1985, 1986, 1987)… held Iowa to three NCAA team titles (1983, 1985, 1986) and four Big Ten titles (1983, 1985-87)… recipient of the Mike Howard Award, presented to Iowa’s Most Valuable Wrestler, in 1987… had 18 pins during the 1983 season, a total that ranks in top 10 in program history… had 49 career falls, which are tied for fourth in the record books.

Adrian Clayborn, Football (2007-10)

Consensus All-American after being voted first-team All-America by American Football Coaches Association and Walter Camp, and third-team All-America by the Associated Press and Phil Steele’s College Football in 2010… was finalist for Rotary Lombardi Award and Ted Hendricks Award and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award during his senior season… was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree and Permanent Team Captain (2009 and 2010)… three-year starter at defensive end, helping Iowa post three-year record of 28-11, including three straight bowl victories for first time in school history… voted the Most Valuable Player in Iowa’s 2010 Orange Bowl victory over Georgia Tech… started the final 30 games at defensive end… totaled 192 tackles, including 37.5 for loss and 19 sacks, 19 QB hurries, seven forced fumbles, seven pass break-ups, three blocked kicks and one recovered fumble in his Hawkeye career… first on the team in tackles for loss (20), sacks (11.5), QB hurries (9) and forced fumbles (4) as a junior… ranked first on the team in QB hurries (6), and third in tackles for loss (7) and sacks (3.5) his senior campaign… ranked second on the team with eight tackles for loss as a sophomore… was a first round NFL Draft selection (20th selection overall) by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011.

University of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn #94 celebrates after tackling Iowa State Cyclone running back Alexander Robinson #33 during the first half of play at Kinnick Stadium on September 11, 2010 in Iowa City, Iowa. The University of Iowa won 35-7 over Iowa State. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images).

Laura Dvorak, Women’s Tennis (1991-95)

Four-time first-team All-Big Ten selection (1992, 1993, 1994, 1995)… Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient in 2005 – the first women’s tennis honoree in school history… Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 1992 – the first honoree in school history… Academic All-Big Ten selection (1995)… won a then school record 30 matches during her sophomore season… ranks second in school history in career singles victories (102), third in single-season singles victories (30) and fourth in combined career victories (170)… helped team to 50 team wins during four-year career.

Shonn Greene, Football (2005-06, ‘08)

Unanimous Consensus All-American after being named first-team All-America by American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America, ESPN, Walter Camp Foundation, Associated Press and Sporting News in 2008… won the 2008 Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate running back… posted Iowa single season bests in rushing yards (1,850) and rushing touchdowns (20) in 2008… received the 2008 Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football Award, emblematic of the Big Ten Conference’s Most Valuable Player… became Iowa’s first consensus All-America running back since Nile Kinnick in 1939… became the first Iowa running back to rush for over 100 yards in all 13 games in a single-season (2008)… was the only running back in the nation to eclipse 100 yards rushing in every game in 2008… finished 2008 ranked second nationally in rushing yardage… his 2,228 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in his career rank 12th and eighth best in program history, respectively.

Running back Shonn Greene #23 of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes finds running room against the University of Pittsburgh Panthers during a college football game at Heinz Field on September 20, 2008 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pitt Panthers defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Kevin Kunnert, Men’s Basketball (1971-73)

First-team All-American by Helms in 1973… two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection (1972, 1973)… two-time team Most Valuable Player (1972, 1973)… had a school-record 48 double-doubles, including 20 in 1972-73 and 19 in 1971-72… averaged a career double-double at 15.9 points and 12.7 rebounds… scored 1,145 points and grabbed 914 rebounds during 72 game career… finished his career as the top rebounder in Iowa history, pulling in 914 rebounds from 1971-73… currently ranks third all-time…has two of the top six rebounding seasons in school history (353 in 1972; 334 in 1973)… has two of the top rebounding games in program history (23 rebounds vs. Drake, Illinois, in 1972)… had three career 30-point games and a school record eight 20+ rebound games… had one of seven 20-point, 20-rebound double-doubles in program history (24 points, 23 rebounds vs. Illinois in 1972)… one of seven players in school history to have three 200 rebound seasons… led team in rebounding three straight seasons and in field goal percentage twice… averaged team-bests with 19.2 points and 13.9 rebounds in 1973… selected in the 1973 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls (First Round, 12th pick).

Kevin Kunnert #44 of the Houston Rockets shoots over Mitch Kupchak #25 of the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1977 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Kunnert played for the Rockets from 1974-78. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Lindsey Meder, Women’s Basketball (1998-2002)

Three-time All-Big Ten selection (first-team, 2001, 2002; second-team, 2000)… two-time Academic All-American (2001, 2002)… three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree… recipient of the 2002 NCAA Post-Graduate Scholarship… led team to a pair of NCAA Tournaments… member of the 2001 Big Ten Tournament title team… finished her career ranking second in school history in career scoring (1,906 points) and was first in 3-point field goals (261)… had two 500+ point seasons in 2000-01 (523) and 1999-00 (516)… led the team in scoring from 2000-02… was the first Hawkeye to score 490+ points in three straight seasons… team’s top 3-point shooter in 1998-99 and 1999-00… selected in the third round of the 2002 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx… played in the 2001 United States Team Trials.

UNITED STATES – MARCH 16: College Basketball: NCAA playoffs, Virginia Anna Crosswhite (41) in action, getting rebound vs Iowa Lindsey Meder (10), Storrs, CT 3/16/2002 (Photo by Bill Frakes/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X65418 TK2)

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.