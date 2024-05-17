Hawkeye Wave featured in ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ official reveal trailer

College football fans have been waiting a long time for the next edition of EA Sports’ famed video game series.

With the NIL and player likeness hurdles worked out, fans finally have what they’ve been waiting for. After an 11-year hiatus since NCAA Football 14, “EA Sports College Football 25” will arrive to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S on July 19.

On Friday, EA Sports unveiled its official reveal trailer for “EA Sports College Football 25.”

Fans went wild as they got their first glimpse at their favorite players and programs in the new game. For the first time, there were some of college football’s biggest stars with names on the back of their jerseys.

One of the coolest parts of the reveal? Iowa’s famed Hawkeye Wave was featured prominently.

“The Hawkeye Wave” will be in NCAA 25 If you don’t know this what the players/coaches and fans do on Gamedays to the Iowa Children’s Hospital before the game is played 🔥🖤💛#CFB25 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/SSQmxobWn1 — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) May 17, 2024

There’s Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara and Hawkeye running back Leshon Williams waving to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital with the water tower off to the side.

For those unfamiliar with the tradition at Iowa, after every first quarter at Kinnick Stadium, Hawkeye players and fans turn and wave in unison at the pediatric patients inside the UI Children’s Hospital. It’s a show of support and a wave of hope.

It’s also a recognition that their respective battles are more important than the game of football.

It’s fantastic to see one of college football’s greatest traditions represented in the official trailer for “EA Sports College Football 25.”

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire