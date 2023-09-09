Hawkeye State! 5 takeaways from Iowa’s Cy-Hawk win over Iowa State

As expected, things in the Cy-Hawk rivalry came down to a hard-nosed football play late in the game. The Iowa Hawkeyes stepped up and reminded everyone that Iowa is a Hawkeye State with their dominant defensive effort.

In Kirk Ferentz’s 200th career win, things weren’t easy at times and the Hawkeyes had to rely on all three units. Each unit stepped up at times when called upon.

The defense was lights out all day led by the defensive line, Cooper DeJean, and Sebastian Castro. The special teams unit nailed two field goals that were critical, and like it or not, Brian Ferentz showed improved play-calling and aggressiveness today.

The 20-13 victory for the Hawkeyes takes back the crown in the Cy-Hawk rivalry and reminds everyone who owns this state. A win is a win and no one will complain about moving to a 2-0 record. Here are five takeaways from the Hawkeyes’ win against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Iowa's entire defense was ELITE

I do not know if there are words for how elite the Iowa Hawkeyes’ defense was today. This unit won the game and came up big when it mattered most.

On the biggest play of the game, a 4th-and-1 late in the game with Iowa State trying to tie it, the Hawkeyes’ front line destroyed the Cyclones’ line and stuffed it. Junior defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett broke through and blew it up behind the line to preserve the rivalry win for Iowa.

This Iowa defense 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FrlwRmXcNy — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 9, 2023

On the day, Iowa’s defense allowed just 203 passing yards at 4.6 yards per pass. On the ground, the Hawkeyes allowed a measly 87 rushing yards on 31 carries for an average of 2.8 yards per carry.

Jaziun Patterson is ready for more reps

Starting the game with a bang, Jaziun Patterson got loose for a 59-yard gain early in the first quarter that set up a field goal. Coming on a 3rd-and-1, Patterson was able to crease the Cyclones for a massive gain.

Patterson followed it up by punching in a touchdown to put the Hawkeyes up, 10-0. Lastly, not to be forgotten, Patterson stepped up in pass protection today multiple times to give Cade McNamara enough time to get throws off. Nonetheless, Jaziun Patterson is ready for more reps and extended action in the Hawkeyes’ offense.

Sebastian Castro is a perfect CASH

Sebastian Castro flashed in the Hawkeyes’ opener for his open-field tackling and ability to thwart any extra yardage. This week was another story for even better reasons. While Castro still made his open-field tackles, he delivered a crushing blow with a pick-six.

DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS😤#Iowa DB Sebastian Castro with this Pick Six to put the Hawkeyes up 17-0 in the 2nd‼️ pic.twitter.com/ujGYAyocaq — First Class Prospects (@FCProspects_) September 9, 2023

Sebastian Castro is rounding into form perfectly as the next great CASH for Iowa and has proven reliable in the passing game and ground game.

Brian Ferentz deserves credit for his aggressive play calls

Like it or not, Brian Ferentz deserves credit today for his aggressive play calls. Fans want him to be aggressive and he was today. On multiple third downs, Ferentz called play-action shot plays that hit a few times for big gains. The two largest completions were to tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All.

Not to be forgotten, Ferentz called a double move from Iowa’s own 9-yard line that was wide open. Seth Anderson got behind the defense and McNamara missed him just long. This was aggressive and the perfect play call. It was just a touch away from being a massive touchdown that would have had the game out of reach.

Iowa reminds everyone they own the Cy-Hawk rivalry

It has been more than a decade since the Iowa Hawkeyes lost on the road in Ames. After a rare misstep in the rivalry in 2022, the Hawkeyes reminded everyone who owns the state.

In this rivalry, which isn’t much of a rivalry as of late, the Hawkeyes showed up on the road and showed all of Jack Trice Stadium that this is the Hawkeye State.

Iowa has won seven of the last eight, eight of the past 10, and 11 of the last 15. Today, they played largely unphased by the moment. Make it six straight wins in Ames dating back to 2011. This rivalry will always get both teams ready to play, but the Hawkeyes just seem to have a stranglehold on it.

