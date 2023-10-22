Hawkeye fans are once again agonizing over eyesore offensive display vs. Minnesota

I can’t watch this team anymore. Win or lose, it’s a horrible time watching Iowa football and you know it. Don’t try and lie and say, “Yeah, I love being the running joke of the NCAA.” You’re either lying or need help.

This offense reached a new level of ineptitude, with negative second-half yardage late in the fourth quarter. The line can’t block, the receivers can’t catch, and the quarterback just straight up is not a Division I quarterback. This isn’t even to mention the offensive coordinator who shouldn’t even be trusted to run a hot dog stand, let alone a Power Five offense.

If you can’t tell dear reader, I’m pretty broken after this loss. For all of the jokes made by the college football community—we’ll get to those soon—this was just another brutal game to get through.

Oh yeah, I should probably mention the score. Iowa lost 12-10 in a “defensive struggle” where both offenses looked incapable of moving the ball a single yard. I wish better for Phil Parker and the entire defense because I know for a fact Kirk Ferentz is going to say Iowa wasn’t “good enough as a whole” after the game as they continually get gaslit. “I know you guys just watched the quarterback fumble at our own 11, but you really shouldn’t have allowed points there.”

And then the ending. Oh boy, the ending. Cooper DeJean saves Iowa football with a punt return touchdown with less than two minutes left in the game. Iowa did not deserve to win this game one bit, but hey, par for the course this year. It was then called back on a pretty absurd decision. Iowa loses on a bad call, but not because of it. It’s all anyone will talk about, but, seriously, Iowa only had 12 offensive yards in the second half. That’s why they lost, the same ole ineptitude.

This is a game that nobody should watch. Throw the tape in the trash, toss it in the incinerator, and do whatever you need to keep your eyes away from this onslaught to the senses. Somehow, many did watch it and the reactions were pretty dang funny.

Let’s all laugh, shake our heads in disbelief, and take a journey through the best social media reactions as we try and forget about this silly embarrassment of a game.

Fire! Fire! Fire! Rock! Rock Rock!

Iowa's defense today (and really most days). pic.twitter.com/9B64Bw6fHs — Dargan Southard (@Dargan_Southard) October 21, 2023

The game literally doesn't get better after this pass

IOWA EXPLOSIVE PASSING!! (They had to settle for a field goal) pic.twitter.com/BmMVukjR4d — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 21, 2023

Didn't look good in game either

Maybe the QB sneak doesn't look good in practice. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) October 21, 2023

Yeesh

Yipee

Iowa’s best offense pic.twitter.com/XtUQxD2vtT — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 21, 2023

What a guy

Phil Parker should win the Nobel Peace Prize for not strangling the entire Ferentz family every weekend. — Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) October 21, 2023

(tilts head) yeeeessss?

Cade is watching like “oh my god I could play better than this with one ACL” — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) October 21, 2023

You don't say?

I’d rather change a blowout diaper from my 19 month old baby than watch another snap from this offense — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) October 21, 2023

This isn't even football

These are maybe the two worst offenses in all levels of competitive football — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) October 21, 2023

Yup... this stinks

Since Iowa's opening 70-yard drive– Iowa has gained 42 yards in 30 plays. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 21, 2023

We're going to get Iowa-Minnesota mesothelioma commercials in 10 years

If you or a loved one have watched the iowa offense try to gain yards, you may be entitled to compensation — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) October 21, 2023

Almost

Iowa can almost shut the door on this game if it finds a way to put together a touchdown drive here. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) October 21, 2023

Brain damage don't sound too bad right now

There's 8 minutes left and Minnesota leads by 2. This game might be out of reach. — Ivan Bologna (@PV_GIA) October 21, 2023

HELP! ME!

DC Phil Parker helplessly watching the Iowa offense go 3 and out without gaining a single yard pic.twitter.com/gVmtmcw2iP — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) October 21, 2023

I CHECKED THE STATS AND THIS IS TRUE

Tory Taylor averaging 51.1 yards on his 7 punts. Iowa has 0 second-half yards and 0 second-half first downs. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) October 21, 2023

Great goals

iowa now dangerously close to less than 100 total yards for the game — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) October 21, 2023

Me Too!

Can’t wait for Kirk to say the defense didn’t get enough stops in his presser this week. — Drew Ingram (@daingramOD) October 21, 2023

Put him in coach!

I have 8 more yards in this second half than Iowa's offense. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 21, 2023

WHAT GOES AROUND, GOES AROUND, GOES AROUND...

Exactly what Iowa did last week against Wisconsin. https://t.co/5zUKv08uHU — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 21, 2023

Maybe they just have to use the restroom? Not like they'll miss anything.

Iowa fans heading for the exits down 12-10 with 6:57 to go in the game. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/3jkMM4hvD0 — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) October 21, 2023

FINISH IT

The last thing I need is a review to elongate this game in any way. My body will eventually run out of blood to send to my eye sockets — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) October 21, 2023

Good soldier

he’s doing his part pic.twitter.com/lmGGnlA8FW — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 21, 2023

Yup

Iowa had two total offensive yards in the second half vs. Minnesota 😳 pic.twitter.com/fZkwBgHRt4 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 21, 2023

