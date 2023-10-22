Advertisement

Hawkeye fans are once again agonizing over eyesore offensive display vs. Minnesota

Jacob Keppen
·5 min read

I can’t watch this team anymore. Win or lose, it’s a horrible time watching Iowa football and you know it. Don’t try and lie and say, “Yeah, I love being the running joke of the NCAA.”  You’re either lying or need help.

This offense reached a new level of ineptitude, with negative second-half yardage late in the fourth quarter. The line can’t block, the receivers can’t catch, and the quarterback just straight up is not a Division I quarterback. This isn’t even to mention the offensive coordinator who shouldn’t even be trusted to run a hot dog stand, let alone a Power Five offense.

If you can’t tell dear reader, I’m pretty broken after this loss. For all of the jokes made by the college football community—we’ll get to those soon—this was just another brutal game to get through.

Oh yeah, I should probably mention the score. Iowa lost 12-10 in a “defensive struggle” where both offenses looked incapable of moving the ball a single yard. I wish better for Phil Parker and the entire defense because I know for a fact Kirk Ferentz is going to say Iowa wasn’t “good enough as a whole” after the game as they continually get gaslit. “I know you guys just watched the quarterback fumble at our own 11, but you really shouldn’t have allowed points there.”

And then the ending. Oh boy, the ending. Cooper DeJean saves Iowa football with a punt return touchdown with less than two minutes left in the game. Iowa did not deserve to win this game one bit, but hey, par for the course this year. It was then called back on a pretty absurd decision. Iowa loses on a bad call, but not because of it. It’s all anyone will talk about, but, seriously, Iowa only had 12 offensive yards in the second half. That’s why they lost, the same ole ineptitude.

This is a game that nobody should watch. Throw the tape in the trash, toss it in the incinerator, and do whatever you need to keep your eyes away from this onslaught to the senses. Somehow, many did watch it and the reactions were pretty dang funny.

Let’s all laugh, shake our heads in disbelief, and take a journey through the best social media reactions as we try and forget about this silly embarrassment of a game.

Fire! Fire! Fire! Rock! Rock Rock!

The game literally doesn't get better after this pass

Didn't look good in game either

Yeesh

Yipee

What a guy

(tilts head) yeeeessss?

You don't say?

This isn't even football

Yup... this stinks

We're going to get Iowa-Minnesota mesothelioma commercials in 10 years

Almost

Brain damage don't sound too bad right now

HELP! ME!

I CHECKED THE STATS AND THIS IS TRUE

Great goals

Me Too!

Put him in coach!

WHAT GOES AROUND, GOES AROUND, GOES AROUND...

Maybe they just have to use the restroom? Not like they'll miss anything.

FINISH IT

Good soldier

Yup

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire