Hawken at Gilmour football: Preview capsule for Sept. 1 game

Aug. 31—Hawken at Gilmour

What: Non-conference game

When: 7 p.m., Sept. 1

Where: Weber Stadium

Records: Hawken 2-0, Gilmour 2-0

Last week: Gilmour def. Warrensville Heights, 49-18, Hawken def. Trinity, 48-12

For the record: The Lancers won this one, 41-34, last year in an offensive showcase. It wouldn't surprise many if this year's game is of the similar variety. ... The visiting Hawks got a huge game last week from Luke Mangini, who had two touchdown receptions and a rushing score to go with 16 tackles on defense. Jordan Johnson is a big play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball. ... Gilmour QB Jake Kavcic threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns last week and also ran for 122 yards and three scores. There are plenty of other playmakers on the roster, such as Andy Kavcic and Brody Lennon, among others, but so much of what Gilmour does comes down to Jake Kavcic. ... Which defense will get a key turnover or key stop to swing the tide in this grudge match?