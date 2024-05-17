Hawken boys snap 4×8 drought in Division II Perry District track and field Day 1

May 16—At best, Nick Garcia-Whitko and his compatriots on the Hawken boys 4×800-meter relay had barely reached elementary school the last time the Hawks won a district boys 4×8 title.

May 16 amid Day 1 of the Division II Perry District, it was well past time for them in turn to shoot for the top of the class.

The quartet of Parker Carrus, Chase Levey, Sam Cohen and Garcia-Whitko reigned at Perry with a time of 8 minutes, 15.98 seconds, en route to the D-II Austintown-Fitch Regional.

It marks Hawken's first boys 4×8 district crown at Perry since 2012.

?? Here's my usual NH area video meet highlights, this time from D2 Perry District Day 1

Had a little better luck today with field events, getting Kara's 5-4 HJ

(will share my meet story after doing NH area results/qualifiers update) pic.twitter.com/a05onW9lMO

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 17, 2024

"Senior year, great to finally do it," Garcia-Whitko said. "And it's also just good to do it with a good group of guys. We're all pushing each other. We're all feeling good. And we're ready for this postseason competition. I think we've got another gear in us. This win was as expected. We came out here for the win, we grinded and did what we came out to do. We were able to do it. I'm just so proud of the rest of the guys, and I'm just really happy for the outcome."

PHOTOS: Division II Perry District track and field, May 16, 2024

It was a solid performance throughout for the Hawks. But Cohen's leg was key, particularly the back half, as this 4x8 final materialized with a pack of four for a while.

Garcia-Whitko got the baton with the lead from Cohen after getting a sustainable lead. One of Ohio's premier milers took care of business from there, pulling away and leaving zero doubt.

"Parker has been doing a great job leading off," Garcia-Whitko said. "And then, Chase has got a great mindset when running. He's able to kind of kick it up, make the gap a little bit more. And then Sam, he's also just really strong mentally. And I knew, once they got into Sam, I knew he was just going to be able to pull away and give it to me up in first and just let me do my thing. Overall, really great teamwork and a really fun race."

The quality of boys 4x8 across The News-Herald coverage area has been outstanding all spring, paced by the deep sub-8 quality shown by Euclid. The Hawks hope to do their part in contributing to that quality with a state push next week at Fitch. Garcia-Whitko appreciates what that caliber has done to embolden aspirations across all divisions.

"It's crazy to see," Garcia-Whitko said. "It's a whole lot of motivation. You see those times, and you're just like, 'What can I do to get up there?' We're constantly thinking about how we can improve and how we can get better. Because settling is extremely hurtful in training. You don't want to settle. You want to continue to grow in a healthy way. That's kind of what we're out here to do."

Chagrin Falls did what Chagrin Falls does in girls 4x8 — prevailing at district and eyeing yet another D-II state charge. The Tigers' Leah Kler, Lilly Stukus, Bella Radomsky and Mila Gresh captured the program's fourth straight 4x8 district crown at Perry in 9:46.30.

"It's so good," Radomsky said. "We've been doing lots of 800 workouts in practice, just getting really prepared for this, knowing we need to drop time to get to state. So that was really good for us to go into the postseason like this."

Kler and Stukus were steady early leading into Radomsky, who faced an intriguing challenge as Gilmour threw the dynamic Amy Weybrecht on third leg.

Radomsky noticed and commendably held her own, providing Gresh opportunity to seize control on the anchor.

"I walked up and saw Amy and I was like, 'Fun,'" Radomsky said with a smile, catching her breath after a confident leg in her 4x4 preliminary heat. "It's always fun to run against her. But Lilly passed a lot of people. She closed the gap really good. And I just had to finish it out, get out there and go."

The performance was a five-second drop from their 2024 News-Herald coverage area-best 9:51.33 logged at the Hudson Grand Prix.

West Geauga's Kara Deister secured her first district high jump title in style, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches. The promising sophomore was clean all the way to 5-4, clapping her hands twice in rightful satisfaction after a regular-season PR of 5-3, and getting close twice at 5-5.

"Absolutely," Deister said of her satisfaction with 5-4 prior to Fitch. "A 5-4 ties me for first in the region, and I'm happy with that.

"It felt pretty clean. I got up there. I was pretty high off the bar from my perspective, so it felt good."

2024 area track and field regional qualifiers list

Perry's Brayden Richards was dominant in punctuating a 4-for-4 career district run through pole vault in his home facility, clearing 15-6.

With an uncertain forecast for May 18, girls pole vault was also contested following boys. As expected, Perry's returning two-time D-II state qualifier Addy Trefzger handled her business there, going 10-0.

Beachwood's Madison Torbert repeated as district champion in shot put with a throw of 38-7, not far off her coverage area-best 39-1 1/4 in the regular season and avenging a runner-up last week at the CVC Chagrin meet to Hawken standout Gabrielle Turner.

?? Beachwood's Madison Torbert discusses her shot put repeat with a 38-7 during D2 Perry District Day 1

I'm hopeful to see her 40+ at Fitch, for which she certainly has the skill set, experience after her D2 state charge a year ago & current trajectory pic.twitter.com/f2vHM3nixd

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 17, 2024

Gilmour's Aiden McNamara prevailed in discus with a best effort of 141-1, bettering his regular season PR by two feet.

?? Gilmour's Aiden McNamara discusses his discus title with a 141-1 during D2 Perry District Day 1

Bettered his regular-season PR by 2 feet & had 2 more 135+ throws in the finals, which was also good to see pic.twitter.com/qqUbUUTyPw

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 17, 2024

In running prelims, the Lancers' girls 4x2 and Lake Catholic's Claire Duricky were among the top standout performances. Gilmour nailed down a 1:43.70 on 4x2, and Duricky went 15.39 in 100 hurdles and 45.26 in 3s.

?? Here are NH area top-4s from D2 Day 1s

Great to see Kirtland girls 4x8 hit for a 9:45.92 — obviously, that had to be a hot final if THAT got 4th

Alyssa Palmisano going 38-5 1/4 in shot just to get *3rd* is pretty wild to ponder as well pic.twitter.com/qlVYb4blyi

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 17, 2024