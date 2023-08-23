Hawgs Club should have some dynamic speakers

The NWA Hawgs Club isn’t quite the Little Rock Touchdown Club, but it’s not too shabby itself either.

A number of big names and people who are very familiar to Razorback fans will be speaking this fall.

Sam Pittman led off things on Wednesday a day after he spoke to the Little Rock club.

There will not be a luncheon next Wednesday, but things will resume in September after Labor Day.

Here is a list of the confirmed speakers.

September 6-Raymond House

Jul 19, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; A member of the media uses a flip phone to record video as Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) talks with members of the media during SEC Media Day at the Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Back when Raymond House played, those phones were all the rage.

House was a defensive lineman that lived in the opponent’s backfield during his four-year career with the Razorbacks. He was a team captain his last year in 2002 and he has been a fixture on Arkansas pregame radio broadcasts for years since.

September 13-Fitz Hill

Murray State’s Justice Hill (14) embraces father Dr. Fitz Hill of Little Rock, Ark., following the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Championship at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Saturday night, March 5, 2022. The Murray State Racers earned a 71-67 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

Hill was a Razorback assistant coach for the entire decade of the 1990s and eventually ended up the recruiting coordinator in addition to being the wide receivers coach and assistant head coach.

He parlayed that into the San Jose State job for four years before returning to Arkansas and was in administration for ten years at Arkansas Baptist College.

More recently, he has been known as the father of Justice Hill, a highly rated point guard who played at Arkansas, Murray State and LSU.

September 20-Kevin Trainor

Kevin Trainor welcomes Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe to the stage in the main media room in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Thursday, July 22, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

In addition to his duties working for the University of Arkansas, Trainor is annually the moderator in the main media room during SEC Media Days every summer.

His brother Kendall was a fantastic kicker for the Razorbacks in the late 1980s.

September 27-Hunter Yurachek

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek reacts to a two point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter against the Liberty Flames at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Liberty won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Yurachek will always stick to his guns and he will surely have some valuable input at this point of the football season, as they will have just come off opening SEC play at LSU and will be about to make the trip to Arlington to face Texas A&M.

October 4-Houston Nutt

DALLAS – JANUARY 1: Head coach Houston Nutt of the Arkansas Razorbacks walks on the sideline during the Cotton Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2002 in Dallas, Texas. The Sooners defeated the Razorbacks 10-3. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Nutt thrives when he gets to speak to a room like this. He’s going in the UA Hall of Honor this fall and now that he’s stepped down from his CBS analyst role, he’ll have more time to follow the Razorbacks.

