Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts for Third Time This Year

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted for the third time this year on September 10, video from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows.

Lava was seen spewing from fissures at the base of the volcano’s crater.

The volcano alert level was elevated from “watch” to “warning” as the USGS evaluated the eruption and associated hazards.

The eruption has not posed a threat to local communities, but it could emit volcanic particles and gases that might create breathing problems, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said. Credit: U.S. Geological Survey via Storyful

