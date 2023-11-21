Hawaii's Amber Igiede selected to 4th All-Big West first team

Nov. 21—LONG BEACH, Calif. — University of Hawaii senior middle blocker Amber Igiede was selected to the All-Big West first team for the fourth time today.

Igiede led the conference with a .396 hitting percentage, 480.5 total points and 4.67 points per set. She also led the team with 389 kills, 3.74 kills per set, 24 solo blocks, 89 block assists and 113 total blocks averaging 1.09 blocks per set.

Igiede was the reigning Big West Player of the Year and made the AVCA All-America third team last season.

She was the only Rainbow Wahine picked for the first team.

Junior setter Kate Lang and senior middle Kennedi Evans were named to the All-Big West second team.

Lang, who along with Igiede played in every set this season, led the conference with 1,092 total assists averaging a career-high 10.50 per set. She also ranked 17th in the BWC averaging 2.52 digs per set.

Evans, who was named UH's "Most Improved Player" at its team banquet on Sunday, ranked 15th in the conference averaging 0.79 blocks per set.

After playing in only 10 sets as a junior, Evans missed only one set her entire senior season and averaged 1.68 kills per set.

Outside hitter Tali Hakas earned one of seven spots on the Big West All-Freshman team.

Hakas averaged 1.8 kills and 2.0 digs per set and had a career-high 12 kills against UC San Diego during the final weekend of the season.

UC Davis outside hitter Reese Diersbock, a Le Jardin alumna who averaged 2.1 kills per set this season, also made the All-Freshman team.

Sophomore Caylen Alexander and junior Paula Guersching earned honorable mention honors.

UC Santa Barbara's Michelle Ohwobete was named the Big West player of the year while the Gauchos' Matt Jones was selected Coach of the Year.

UCSB's Macall Peed was named Libero of the Year as UCSB scored three of the five major awards after finishing 17-1 in conference play and 27-3 overall.

Long Beach State's Zayna Meyer was named the conference's Setter of the Year and UC Irvine's Nicole Feliciano was named the Freshman of the Year.

Hawaii opens the Big West Conference tournament in the semifinals as the No. 2 seed on Friday at Walter Pyramid at 5 p.m. Hawaii time.