Hawaiian Airlines issues vaccine mandate for all employees in U.S.

Aug. 10—Hawaiian Airlines, the state's largest air carrier, will require all of its United States-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Nov. 1.

The notice was sent in a memo today by Hawaiian President and CEO Peter Ingram to company employees.

Most of Hawaiian's 6, 800 employees are based in the U.S.

"We will develop a program for our international teammates in alignment with vaccine access in their countries, " Ingram said. "There is no greater demonstration of our values than ensuring the safety of others. Safety is the foundation of air travel, and it is ingrained throughout our operation and service. This is no different. By getting vaccinated, we protect ourselves and those around us. That is malama."

Employees will be able to apply for medical and religious exemptions, and if eligible, they will have to be tested regularly.

Hawaiian said it is finalizing details of the testing requirement.