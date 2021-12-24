Another day, another team withdraws from a college bowl game due to COVID concerns.

The Hawaii Bowl has imploded due to the decision of Hawaii to not play in the game. Via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, the school announced on Thursday night that Hawaii pulled the plug on its appearance due to a surge in COVID cases, along with injuries and transfers.

The opponent, Memphis, is already in Hawaii for the game set for Friday. So it’s not as if anyone can replace Hawaii at this point.

On Wednesday, Texas A&M withdrew from the Gator Bowl. The Aggies were replaced by Rutgers.

These situation underscore the tenuous situation arising from the Omicron spread, which could impact the NFL schedule in ways well beyond simply postponing a game or two.

Hawaii withdraws from Hawaii Bowl due to COVID surge originally appeared on Pro Football Talk