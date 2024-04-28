Hawaii water polo team wins Big West championship

Apr. 28—Bernadette Doyle scored four goals in the first half and the Hawaii women's water polo team held Long Beach State to two goals over the final three quarters to defeat the Beach 9-5 in the final of the Big West Women's Water Polo Championship today at Schaal Aquatics Center in Davis, Calif.

Jordan Wedderburn and Alba Bonamusa Boix added two goals each and Doyle also had four steals and an assist to lead Hawaii to its fifth Big West championship.

The Rainbow Wahine, ranked No. 2 in the country, are 22-3. They will find out their seeding in the NCAA Championships during the selection show Monday at 2 p.m.

Long Beach State (22-9), the No. 3 seed in the Big West tournament, scored three goals in a span of 1 minute, 36 seconds in the first quarter to lead 3-2.

The Beach scored only once in the second half.

Bonamusa Boix, who on Friday became the first UH player ever to record 200 career goals and 100 assists, put the game away with a back-handed shot off a rebound with 2:51 remaining.

This is the fourth time Hawaii won both the regular season and the tournament in the BWC.

