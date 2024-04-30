Hawaii water polo earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Championship

Apr. 30—1/1

Hawaii coach Maureen Cole hugged one of her players after the Rainbow Wahine won the Big West Conference championship on Sunday in Davis, Calif.

Big West champion Hawaii earned the No. 2 seed in the 2024 National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship, it was announced today.

The Rainbow Wahine (22-3), who won their fifth BWC title on Sunday against Long Beach State, will play Princeton in the first round next Thursday at 1 p.m. at Spieker Aquatics Complex in Berkeley, Calif.

The No. 2 seed is the highest a UH team has ever held.

MPSF champion UCLA earned the No. 1 seed. Hawaii went 0-2 against the Bruins this season with the first loss coming in overtime.

UH is 21-1 against all other teams this season, including a split against tournament host California, which earned the No. 3 seed.

Hawaii beat the Bears, 10-7, in a February tournament in Irvine, Calif., and lost, 9-8, in a road match at Cal in March.

