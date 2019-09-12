Hawai'i-Washington football game preview

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth break down what No. 23 Washington needs to do to get a bounce-back win over Hawai'i this weekend in Seattle. The Dawgs took a tough loss in their conference-opener against Cal after a lengthy weather delay, and will need a strong effort out of quarterback Jacob Eason to get back on track. Huskies' running back Salvon Ahmed will likely be heavily-featured in the game after rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown last week. Tune in live this Saturday to see if the Huskies can hand Hawai'i their first loss of the season at 4:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network and the Pac-12 Now app.

