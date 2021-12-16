Hawaii vs Memphis: Hawaii Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Hawaii vs Memphis: EasyPost Hawaii Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Hawaii vs Memphis: EasyPost Hawaii Bowl How To Watch

Date: Friday, December 24

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

How To Watch: Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Records: Hawaii (6-7), Memphis (6-6)

Hawaii vs Memphis EasyPost Hawaii Bowl Preview

– Hawaii caught a wee bit of a break – it was originally supposed to need seven wins to go bowling – with an added bowl in Texas to allow two more teams to get extra games. Now it gets to play on Christmas Eve.

– The Rainbow Warriors were crashing through the back half of the season, but the passing game stepped up over the final two dates to get to six wins. They always bring the effort, they’re great at forcing takeaways, and there’s enough of a downfield passing attack to bother a Memphis defense that had big problems at times in the secondary.

– Memphis started strong, but it wasn’t quite able to find any sort of a groove over the last few months of the season with a stalled ground game and a spotty defense that couldn’t get off the field.

However, the offense didn’t have a major problem with turnovers – a key against Hawaii – and there’s enough explosives from the passing game to keep up any pace.

– The big play passing attack was able to crank up close to 300 yards per game, and it’s going to press from the start against a Hawaii defense that allowed almost 290 per outing.

Why Hawaii, Memphis Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl Top Players To Know

Why Memphis Will Win The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Hawaii doesn’t have its backfield.

QB Chevan Cordeiro was the main man for the offense and ran a little, too, but now he’s a San Jose State Spartan.

RB Dae Dae Hunter led the team with 651 rushing yards and three scores, and now he’s a Liberty Flame.

There are still plenty of decent parts in the Hawaii mix, but this wasn’t an offensive powerhouse until the final two games of the year, and now it has to keep up with a Memphis team that’s going to wing it all around the yard.

The Tigers might have been inconsistent overall, and there isn’t too much of a running game for the Rainbow Warriors to worry about, but Seth Henigan and the passing attack should go off on one of the worst pass defenses in America.

If you wanted to throw on Hawaii, things worked just fine. The secondary allowed 290 yards per game isn Mountain West quarterback after Mountain West quarterback got fat on this group. However …

Why Hawaii Will Win The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Don’t discount just how feisty this Hawaii team is.

Yeah, it got hammered by the Colorado State offense – and won.

Yeah, it had to go to chilly Wyoming late in the season to get to six wins – and won.

This team went through a whole lot of adversity this year – from the stadium issues, to injuries, to the travel, to the rough second half of the slate – and it still managed to get to six wins.

To pull this off, though, it’s going to come down to the defense and its ability to take the ball away.

The offense might have lost its key guys, but the defensive side can hit, and it was able to force multiple takeaways in six straight games before coming up with just one in the win over Wyoming. Memphis doesn’t give the ball up a ton, but it’ll dabble in turnovers.

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Hawaii vs Memphis: EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Okay, Brayden Schager – most likely – it’s your time to shine.

Thrown to the wolves when Chevan Cordeiro was hurt, Schager threw two touchdown passes in Hawaii’s stunning win over Fresno State, and then he threw four interceptions the next week in the loss to Nevada.

The bigger problem is a Hawaii secondary that’s going to be in for a long day against the Memphis passing attack.

But this might be one of those teams that somehow defies all logic and reason in the bowl season.

Last year it pitched a defensive gem in a New Mexico Bowl – played in Texas – win over Houston, and again, the team found an extra gear late in the year to get the victories to make it to a bowl game.

But not its without its two stars in the backfield.

Even so, the rotation of backs will be good, the defense will be great when it has to be, and at home, Hawaii will pull this off this relative shocker with a big day from the lines.

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs Memphis Prediction, Lines

Hawaii 30, Memphis 27

Line: Memphis -7.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl History

2020 Canceled

Dec. 24, 2019 Hawaii 38, BYU 34

Dec. 22, 2018 Louisiana Tech 31, Hawaii 14

Dec. 24, 2017 Fresno State 33, Houston 27

Dec. 24, 2016 Hawaii 52, Middle Tennessee 35

Dec. 24, 2015 San Diego State 42 Cincinnati 7

Dec. 24, 2013 Oregon State 38 Boise State 23

Dec. 24, 2012 SMU 43 Fresno State 10

Dec. 24, 2011 Southern Miss 24 Nevada 17

Dec. 24, 2010 Tulsa 62 Hawaii 35

Dec. 24, 2009 SMU 45 Nevada 10

Dec. 24, 2008 Notre Dame 49 Hawaii 21

Dec. 23, 2007 East Carolina 41 Boise State 38

Dec. 24, 2006 Hawaii 41 Arizona State 24

Dec. 20, 2005 Nevada 49 UCF 48 (OT)

Dec. 24, 2004 Hawaii 59 UAB 40

Dec. 25, 2003 Hawaii 54 Houston 48 (3 OT)

Dec. 25, 2002 Tulane 36 Hawaii 28



Hawaii vs Memphis Preview

Why Hawaii, Memphis Will Win

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl Top Players To Know