Hawaii turns in big plays to close first week of fall camp

The plan was for the University of Hawaii football team to play with intensity to end the first week of training camp.

During Saturday's 126-play situational scrimmage at the Ching Complex, the Rainbow Warriors were willing to second that emotion.

In a heated three-hour practice, the defense made three interceptions and eight sacks, while the offense countered with an attack that was a mix of riches and glitches.

"I think there was some sloppy stuff in there, but there also was some good stuff, " quarterback Brayden Schager said. "It's always good to go at it with the guys. We continued to get reps, which is what we need for our offense and defense. It's always good to get reps. There's much learning in there."

In what has been promoted as the "Schager Bomb, " Schager and Kansas transfer Steven McBride collaborated on a 57-yard scoring pass. With head coach Timmy Chang's blessing, Schager also experimented with some deep throws against certain coverages. Two of those passes were intercepted—by safeties Meki Pei and Peter Manuma.

"There are times I'll throw (to a spot ) just to see if I can get it in there, " said Schager, noting practice is "the time to see if I can fit that throw in there, to see what decisions I can and can't make."

Chang said the trial-and-error approach in practices benefited him when he was a record-setting quarterback for the Warriors in the early 2000s.

"We want (Schager ) to take chances to see (what works ), " Chang said. "The only way to learn is to try and do it. The biggest thing is trying to get the quarterback and receivers on the same page. Him trying to make throws, trying to take chances, that's the part of it. And that's part of the growth. If he makes a mistake, he makes a mistake. But make the mistake now. He's got to test it. He's in a new offense. As a quarterback, if a (coverage ) looks one way, take the easy (throw ). If it looks another way, try to take a chance."

Chang, who is calling the offensive plays this year, used all six quarterbacks. Jake Farrell's 26-yard completion expanded to a 51-yard touchdown when Steven Fiso broke three tackles en route to the end zone. Joey Yellen took the second-team reps. Freshman John-Keawe Sagapolutele and transfers Jonah Chong (Nevada ) and Dalen Morris (Navy ) also directed drives.

"We had a long practice, and we were able to just play football, " Chang said. "We gave a lot of guys reps."

From the first snap, the defense unleashed their 4-2-5 attack that clogged the running lanes, stormed the backfield from all points, and clung to the receivers. Defensive lineman Wynden Ho 'ohuli made two big hits, Saint Louis alumnus Kona Moore delivered a knockdown tackle that drew "S-T-L " chants, and corner JoJo Forest made an acrobatic breakup.

"That's the defense, " Pei said of the aggressive and vocal unit. "We've got some nuts people on defense. We always bring that intensity."

Defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro acknowledged the defense's feisty nature. "I'd much rather have to pull them off the edge than to push them to get it going emotionally, " Yoro said. "All of these things are learning experiences for us. I think we took things a little too far, emotionally hijacked at times today, but those are part of the lessons and that's why we're in camp."

After a second scuffle between the offense and defense, Chang gathered his team, berated them for breaking unity, and ordered them to run round-trip gassers the width of the field.

"Sometimes we have to set the tone early with them, and make them understand there are more important things right now, and that's football, " Chang said. "They're kind of measuring themselves against each other right now, and seeing who's better, who's going to carry the team—offense or defense. "At the end of the day, it's going to take all of us to win games."

Of the exchanges, Chang said, "it gets like that sometimes. It's healthy. It's natural. You kind of calm them down a little and move on and focus from there. ... We've got some good guys. That's a tight group. Because of the battling, they'll come out a little bit tighter."

Schager said the defense's intensity has helped the offense.

"They were fired up, " Schager said of the defense. "We've got some dogs out there. They wanted to be physical and they wanted to talk, and that's good. That's what we need. We need guys with that mentality on defense. Same as on offense. It's some fire going at it with each other. But it's all love once we get into the locker room."