Hawaii tops UC Riverside to clinch series

The Rainbow Wahine softball team rallied to defeat UC Riverside 4-2 on Saturday in Riverside, Calif., coming back from an early 2-0 deficit.

After giving up two runs in the third to the Highlanders (12-23, 6-9 Big West ), Hawaii tied up the score in the top of the fourth, with Dallas Millwood and Chloe Borges delivering RBI singles for the Rainbow Wahine (15-19, 8-5 ). Ka'ena Keliinoi gave Hawaii the lead in the fifth on an RBI single, and Izabella Martinez tacked on an insurance run on a sacrifice fly.

Addison Kostrencich went the distance for Hawaii, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and a strikeout to improve to 9-6 this season. Kostrencich locked in after giving up the two runs in the third, retiring 12 of the last 15 hitters, including nine straight.

BeachBows win to open final homestand The No. 12 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team kicked off its final homestand of the season with a pair of wins, beating No. 19 Grand Canyon 3-2 before sweeping Portland 5-0 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

Against the'Lopes (11-13 ), Hawaii fell behind 2-1 after Grand Canyon won two of the three matches at the bottom of the order. Backed into a corner, Hawaii's top two duos came through, as Kaylee Glagau and Pani Napoleon defeated Sarah Dickson and Katie Keefe 21-18, 21-17, before Hawaii's No. 1 pair of Jaime Santer and Alana Embry clinched the match with a 21-17, 21-18 win over Krista Rowan and Sophia Hladyniuk.

The BeachBows (18-11 ) breezed to an easy win over Portland, winning all five matches in straight sets.