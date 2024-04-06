Hawaii tops UC Irvine in water polo

Apr. 6—The No. 2-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team opened its road trip with a 13-7 win over No. 8 UC Irvine on Friday in Irvine, Calif.

The No. 2-ranked University of Hawaii water polo team opened its road trip with a 13-7 win over No. 8 UC Irvine on Friday in Irvine, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (17-3, 5-0 Big West ) never trailed. Bernadette Doyle and Lot Stertefeld had three goals each to lead Hawaii. Stertefeld also had five assists for a season-high eight points. Annabelle Mundelius had two goals to lead the Anteaters (14-10, 2-2 ).

BeachBows split at TCU Invitational The No. 11 Hawaii women's beach volleyball team split two matches at the TCU Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, defeating Texas 3-2 before losing 3-2 to No. 5 TCU.

Against the Longhorns (5-7 ), Hawaii won the first two points, winning on the No. 4 and 5 courts before dropping the No. 2 matchup. Hawaii (15-10 ) then clinched the match with a win on the No. 1 court, with Jaime Santer and Alana Embry defeating Katie Hasman and Emma Grace Robertson, 21-17, 21-17.

Hawaii again took the first two points against the host Horned Frogs (21-5 ), winning again on the No. 4 and 5 courts. But TCU bounced back to win on the No. 1 and 3 courts to tie the match. In the final match, TCU's Ana Vergara and Anhelina Khmil took down Hawaii's Kaylee Glagau and Julia Thelle in straight sets, 21-14, 24-22, to win the match.