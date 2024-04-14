Hawaii splits doubleheader in softball

Apr. 13—The Rainbow Wahine softball team split its doubleheader on Friday in Riverside, Calif., winning the first game 8-5 before losing the second game 7-5.

The Rainbow Wahine softball team split its doubleheader on Friday in Riverside, Calif., winning the first game 8-5 before losing the second game 7-5.

In the first game, Hawaii fell behind 4-0 after three innings before getting on the board with one in the fourth and four in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead. After Riverside tied it 5-5 in the bottom half. UH went ahead with two in the sixth and an insurance run in the seventh. Mya'Liah Bethea blasted solo home runs in the fifth and seventh innings for Hawaii, and Chloe Borges drove in three runs on an RBI double in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth.

Hawaii stayed hot to open the second game, exploding for five runs in the first inning powered by a grand slam by Borges. But from there it was all Riverside, as the Highlanders scored seven unanswered runs to flip the script on Hawaii from the first game. After scoring one run in the second, the Highlanders scored five runs in the fourth to take the lead, then added an insurance run in the fifth.

Heptathletes lead Hawaii at Brian Clay Sammie Gordon continued her strong showing in the heptathlon, leading the Rainbow Wahine track and field team on the second day of the Brian Clay Invitational on Friday in Azusa, Calif.

Gordon moved up to second all-time with 5, 295 points to become just the fifth in school history to eclipse the 5, 000-point mark in the event. On Friday, she matched the UH heptathlon record in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 0.75 inches, also good for the 10th-best mark in the event in program history. Gordon finished second in her group.

Anna Marx also had a strong showing in the event, finishing seventh in her group with a score of 4, 748 points. Her total is good for eighth best in program history. Catherine Touchette also cracked the top 10 in UH history with a score of 4, 782 points, good for ninth all-time. On Friday, she shattered her program record for the heptathlon 800m by over four seconds, clocking a time of 2 :13.42. Grace Blanchette posted 4, 542 points to finish fourth in her group.

Hawaii also got a win from Hallee Mohr in the discus throw, as Mohr posted a distance of 182-2, a personal best and the second-best distance in UH history. She also is the best thrower in the Big West this season as the only athlete to throw over 50 meters in the event.