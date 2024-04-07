Hawaii softball splits with Cal Poly

Apr. 7—The Rainbow Wahine softball team split a pair of games with Cal Poly on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, winning 3-2 before losing 6-5.

After giving up a run in the first inning, Hawaii (13-18, 6-4 ) got two runs in the second, after Maycen Gibbs laid down a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error, allowing Mya'Liah Bethea and Chloe Borges to score. Maya Nakamura added an insurance run in the third, driving a solo home run to left field. Jessica Clements hit a pair of solo home runs to supply all the offense for the Mustangs (18-12, 8-3 ). This game was a continuation from Friday, when the game was halted due to heavy wind and rain.

In the second game, the two teams traded home runs in the second and third innings, as Kai Barrett hit a two-run home run for the Mustangs in the second, before Madixx Muramoto answered with a three-run blast in the third. A sacrifice fly by Diza evened the game for the Mustangs in the fourth, before Blanchard hit an RBI single to give them the lead. A bases-loaded walk added another run, before Barnett hit another RBI single for a 6-3 lead. Dallas Millwood hit a two-run single for Hawaii in the fifth, but Hawaii went down in order in the sixth and seventh to end the game.

Saturday was originally scheduled for a doubleheader, but the second game was cancelled after Friday's game was pushed to Saturday for completion.

BeachBows split to finish TCU Invitational The No. 11 Hawaii beach volleyball team split a pair of matches to conclude play at the TCU Invitational on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. The BeachBows defeated Houston Christian 4-1, and lost to TCU 4-1.

Hawaii juggled its lineup against Houston Christian (8-20 ). Kaylee Glagau and Pani Napoleon debuted successfully on the No. 2 court, but Amirah Ali and Caprice Lorenzo lost their debut on the No. 3 court, Hawaii's only loss in the match. Hawaii won the other three matches in sweeps.

The BeachBows (16-11 ) shuffled its lineup again versus the No. 5 Horned Frogs (22-5 ), with two more new pairings and two more duos moving up a slot in the order. Anna Maidment and Sydney Miller moved up to the No. 4 court, where they won to finish the weekend 4-0, the only UH duo to go undefeated. The duo of Sydney Amiatu and Riley Wagoner moved up to the No. 3 court, but lost in straight sets. Both of Hawaii's new duos of Napoleon and Glagau on the No. 2 court and Sarah Burton and Julia Thelle on No. 5 lost.