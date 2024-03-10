Hawaii sends off seniors with win and third seed in Big West tourney

Mar. 10—On a Saturday night of inspiration and perspiration, Hawaii completed a finishing surge with a 74-57 basketball victory over Cal State Bakersfield.

In January, the Rainbow Warriors lost for the sixth time in eight games to start Big West play. In that gloom, the'Bows lost 7-foot-1 rim protector Mor Seck to a season-ending ACL injury.

But through team meetings, intense practices and senior-driven leadership, the'Bows won nine of their next 12 Big West games, capped by the 17-point victory before 4, 877 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Prior to tip-off, Long Beach State and UC Santa Barbara lost their final regular-season games, assuring the'Bows the third seed in this week's Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nev.

The third seed is accompanied by an opening-round bye. On Thursday, the'Bows will face the winner of the UC Santa Barbara and Cal State Northridge game. The'Bows finished Big West play at 11-9.

"We always believed, " UH co-captain Noel Coleman said. "You've got to believe."

Associate head coach John Montgomery said : "For us to start at 2-6 and finish at 11-9 is remarkable. All credit to these guys. They fought and hung together. Now we've got to make some noise next week."

The Roadrunners also learned during warm-ups that they clinched the eighth—and final—seed in the single-elimination tournament. But the Roadrunners, seeking to avenge a January loss to the'Bows, were determined to extend their three-game winning streak. The Roadrunners were without ailing post Ugnius Jarusevicius, who remained in California because of an illness, but otherwise were relatively healthy.

It was 22-all when the'Bows hit their next eight shots to take a 40-30 lead into the intermission.

In the second half, the Roadrunners went on a 17-2 run to close to 57-52 with 9 :16 to play. But point guard JoVon McClanahan, one of six UH seniors, scored on a scoop shot and, later, center Bernardo da Silva hit a layup to boost the lead to 61-52. The'Bows scored 17 of the final 22 points to set up the senior night celebration.

"We definitely did not want to lose, " said Justin McKoy, who transferred from North Carolina in July. "I knew it was my senior night, too, but I felt it was more of a senior night for Bernardo (da Silva ), JoVon (McClanahan ), Noel and Juan (Munoz ). They've been here for a while. I wanted to make sure I played my hardest for them. That was on my mind a lot going into this game. But basketball is also a game of runs. They made their run. But like I told the guys in the locker room, it was hard for them to make a run and come back, and for us not to make a run. We made our run to respond and the game was over."

McKoy scored 23 points on 6-for-9 shooting. He also hit all 10 of his free throws.

"All the work the coaches emphasized shooting free throws so much, we shoot every day, and it just builds confidence, " McKoy said of his free-throw accuracy.

Coleman, who transferred from San Diego in 2020, hit four 3s and finished with 18 points.

"It was a big night for us, especially us seniors, " Coleman said. "Just the culture we experienced here. We call it our second home. We just wanted to leave the floor on a good note. We couldn't be more proud of our team."

Kaleb Higgins, who entered as the Roadrunners' leading scorer at 17.4 points per game, missed his first five shots and was held to six points in the first half. Munoz and McClanahan took turns guarding the CSUB starting point guard. But Higgins scored nine points in the second half and finished with 15.