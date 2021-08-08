Hawaii sees 615 new infections and 2 coronavirus-related deaths as delta variant continues to spread

Aug. 8—Hawaii today saw 615 new confirmed and probable cases and two additional deaths, bringing the state's totals since the start of the pandemic to 45, 860 infections statwide and 542 coronavirus-related deaths.

The latest deaths were an Oahu man and woman, both in their 70s with underlying health conditions when they were hospitalized with COVID-19, state health officials said in an email.

The state's official coronavirus-related death toll includes 416 fatalities on Oahu, 62 on Maui, 59 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 616, 000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 35.7 million.

Today's new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 415 new cases on Oahu, 65 on Maui, 101 on Hawaii island, 17 on Kauai, two on Molokai and 15 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

On Thursday, Hawaii Department of Health officials reported a record 655 new cases which they blamed on widespread community transmission along with clusters in groups of people who are unvaccinated. A recent cluster report cited the spread of coronavirus among Hawaii residents participating in summer volleyball tournaments on the U.S. mainland.

"The delta variant will eventually drop off, but can't come too soon, " Lt. Gov. Josh Green said today in an Instagram post. "Our hospitals are going to be struggling, so please do your part."

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 32, 977 on Oahu, 5, 493 on Maui, 4, 695 in Hawaii County, 612 on Kauai, 117 on Lanai and 83 on Molokai. There are also 1, 883 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Story continues

Today's probable infections since the start of the pandemic added to the counts today include 990 on Maui, 901 on Oahu, 128 on Hawaii island, 24 on Molokai, six on Kauai, three on Lanai and 72 residents diagnosed outside the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Thursday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state's total infection count, 5, 150 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a "proxy number for active cases." The state's total number of active cases increased today by 369.

By island, Oahu has 3, 477 active cases, the Big Island has 1, 042, Maui has 526, Kauai has 103, Lanai has none and Molokai has two.

Health officials counted 7, 595 new COVID-19 test results in today's tally, for a 8.10 % statewide positivity rate. The state's 7-day average positivity rate is 7 %, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1, 774, 560 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday, up 3, 259 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 60.6 % of the state's population is now fully vaccinated, and 67.8 % have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2, 834 have required hospitalizations, with 20 new hospitalizations reported today.

Sixteen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2, 818 hospitalizations within the state, 2, 291 have been on Oahu, 326 on Maui, 179 on the Big Island, 16 on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department's Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 184 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 36 in intensive care units and 22 on ventilators.------This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.------