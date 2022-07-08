Aloha Stadium, the site of 35 NFL Pro Bowls, will soon be saying goodbye.

Via KHON, Hawaii governor David Ige committed $400 million to the development of a new stadium to replace Aloha Stadium.

The current stadium is expected to be demolished in late 2023 or early 2024, with the new venue in place by the end of 2025.

The new stadium is expected to have seating in the range of 30,000 to 35,000.

The NFL last played the Pro Bowl in Hawaii in January 2016. There’s currently no talk of the Pro Bowl returning to Hawaii.

Sixteen different stadiums have hosted the game. The L.A. Coliseum has served as the site of the contest 22 times. Other than Camping World Stadium in Orlando (four) and Gilmore Stadium in L.A. (two), no other location has hosted the game more than once.

Hawaii will be saying goodbye to Aloha Stadium originally appeared on Pro Football Talk